Legendary R&B group En Vogue hit a major milestone in 2024 when they celebrated 35 years since their inception. Known for hit singles like "Hold On," "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," and "Don't Let Go (Love)," En Vogue were one of the biggest R&B acts of the 1990s. The band, which originally consisted of singers Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones, initially formed in Oakland, California, in 1989. En Vogue's debut studio album, "Born to Sing," arrived the following year, kicking off a long and prolific musical journey.

We've seen music groups like the Spice Girls and Destiny's Child go through lineup changes over the years. The powerhouse ensemble that is En Vogue is no different. Members have joined and left the group, with some even rejoining before departing once again. Despite the occasional amendments to the roster, En Vogue are still actively touring and working on new music. The present-day lineup consists of Ellis, Herron, and Rhona Bennett. En Vogue's latest full-length release was their seventh studio album, 2018's "Electric Café." Aside from music, the group appeared in the 2021 film "Coming 2 America" alongside Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame.

While they may be active as a group, En Vogue's current and former members have their own separate ventures within and beyond the music industry. Some have released solo albums while others run their own independent businesses. Here are what the members of En Vogue look like today.

