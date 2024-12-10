What The Members Of En Vogue Look Like Today
Legendary R&B group En Vogue hit a major milestone in 2024 when they celebrated 35 years since their inception. Known for hit singles like "Hold On," "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," and "Don't Let Go (Love)," En Vogue were one of the biggest R&B acts of the 1990s. The band, which originally consisted of singers Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones, initially formed in Oakland, California, in 1989. En Vogue's debut studio album, "Born to Sing," arrived the following year, kicking off a long and prolific musical journey.
We've seen music groups like the Spice Girls and Destiny's Child go through lineup changes over the years. The powerhouse ensemble that is En Vogue is no different. Members have joined and left the group, with some even rejoining before departing once again. Despite the occasional amendments to the roster, En Vogue are still actively touring and working on new music. The present-day lineup consists of Ellis, Herron, and Rhona Bennett. En Vogue's latest full-length release was their seventh studio album, 2018's "Electric Café." Aside from music, the group appeared in the 2021 film "Coming 2 America" alongside Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame.
While they may be active as a group, En Vogue's current and former members have their own separate ventures within and beyond the music industry. Some have released solo albums while others run their own independent businesses. Here are what the members of En Vogue look like today.
Terry Ellis does philanthropic work
Terry Ellis is a founding member of En Vogue and the only one to remain in the group since its inception. During her tenure as one of En Vogue's core members, the Houston-born singer also released "Southern Gal," her first and only solo album in 1995. The album featured the lead single, "Wherever You Are." Aside from actively performing with En Vogue, Ellis works as a board member of the Sister Accord Foundation, an organization centered around educating and empowering women, as well as protecting them from bullying and violence.
In her spare time, Ellis also enjoys pursuing other creative avenues. "I have an arts and craft studio at my home," Terry Ellis told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. Looking back at her work with En Vogue, she divulged to Albumism that the group's 2000 album "Masterpiece Theatre" is her personal favorite. "We definitely pushed the envelope on that album," she said.
Nowadays, Terry Ellis is still motivated to work on new music, pitching El DeBarge and Tony! Toni! Toné! as dream collaborators to BuzzFeed in 2024. She also envisions En Vogue creating a "big band album" inspired by Ella Fitzgerald despite prioritizing performing over recording an entire album.
Cindy Herron dabbled in acting
The only other founding member of En Vogue besides Terry Ellis to be featured on each of their seven studio albums is Cindy Herron. Despite taking short breaks from the group here and there after she had kids, Herron has been an active member and still tours with En Vogue today. Outside of music, she acted in numerous film and television roles, including the 1992 film "Juice" and an episode of "Full House." Additionally, she starred as Deena Jones in an Atlanta production of Broadway musical "Dreamgirls."
Herron still enjoys touring with En Vogue, telling BuzzFeed that making changes to their stage show and setlist keeps performing exciting. Looking back at her career, Herron told Essence in 2020 that being able to still release music, tour, and perform for such devoted fans means everything. When the group celebrated their 35th anniversary, Herron's sentiments still hold true today.
When asked to imagine what her life would be like without En Vogue, Herron told Essence that the group is essential to who she is today. "I would like to say that I think it has helped me to become more of a well-rounded individual just on so many levels," she said. "I'm very grateful for the road that God has laid out for me."
Rhona Bennett became a life coach
Rounding out the current lineup of En Vogue is Rhona Bennett, who was the last person to join the band. The former member of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" cast first became a part of En Vogue in 2003, and her vocals are featured on the group's sixth studio album, 2004's "Soul Flower," alongside Terry Ellis and Herron. The group's roster only continued to change after that, as former members came back to play various high-profile shows. Bennett left and returned a few times over the years, but since 2012, she's been a permanent member. She appeared alongside Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron in "Coming 2 America" in 2021 and the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. En Vogue also dazzled at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a rendition of "Free Your Mind."
Aside from her role in En Vogue, Bennett is a solo artist, releasing her second studio album, "Instant Classic," in October 2024. It is her first solo effort since her 2001 self-titled solo debut. She also started her own life coaching program called Personal Power University, which began as a small business in 2010 and launched its online classes in 2016. She has led speaking engagements as a member of educational nonprofit Toastmasters International and has written five mini-books. She published her book, "Saving Your Soul," in 2022.
That same year, she wed Shantiel Simon. Bandmates Ellis and Herron were bridesmaids. As she told Essence, "We've known each other now for almost two decades and so they're very close to me."
Maxine Jones launched her own studio and record label
Maxine Jones was a founding member of En Vogue. She first left the group in 2001, came back in 2003, and then left for good in 2012. Shortly after her departure, Jones formed her own group called En Vogue to the Max, which sparked some legal disputes with Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis.
While she ended up reuniting with her fellow En Vogue members in 2019, Maxine Jones is no longer involved with the group. She remained connected with former bandmate Dawn Robinson as they joined forces as The Funky Divas, a name inspired by the title of En Vogue's 1992 studio album. They toured in 2019 before disbanding the following year.
Jones launched her solo career in 2014 with her debut solo single, "Didn't I." The ballad is about "a woman who has given her all in her relationship and wasn't appreciated," she told The Hype Magazine in a 2014 interview. Jones performs as a solo artist, and she released her debut album in 2023. She has also nabbed minor acting roles in both television and theater productions.
Dawn Robinson teamed up with another En Vogue alum
Along with Maxine Jones, Dawn Robinson was with En Vogue from the beginning before she departed in 1997. She temporarily rejoined in 2005 and again in 2008. In 1999, she formed R&B supergroup Lucy Pearl alongside Raphael Saadiq of Tony! Toni! Toné! and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest. They released their only album the following year. Dawn Robinson's self-titled and only solo album arrived in 2002.
While successful as a soloist and collaborator, Robinson has a history of falling out with her bandmates of both En Vogue and Lucy Pearl. She candidly told Essence that she took issue with En Vogue's record contract. "We were doing the lion's share of the work but we were making the least," she stated. Robinson also addressed the dissolution of Lucy Pearl as a result of its dynamic: "It got really ugly." On En Vogue's 2020 reunion, she said, "It feels like home." However, she told The Jasmine Brand in 2021 that she does not speak to anyone from En Vogue. "Terry [Ellis] is the reason the group broke up," she said.
In addition to her music career, Robinson also found work as a reality TV star, joining the main cast of "R&B Divas: Los Angeles" in 2013. Robinson's latest musical endeavor was performing with Maxine Jones as The Funky Divas. She was reportedly working on a new solo album in 2017, but as of this writing it has not been released.
Amanda Cole returned to singing after taking a break from music
Amanda Cole spent the least amount of time as a member of En Vogue. She sang alongside Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron between 2001 and 2003. Cole contributed vocals to the group's holiday-themed fifth studio album, "The Gift of Christmas," and is not featured on any other record. While fond of her experience in the group, she told The Indie Gator Magazine in 2015 that she "felt limited as an artist vocally."
"After I left En Vogue, I stopped singing completely," Amanda Cole told Check The Rhymes TV in May 2024. However, after her father died, she began writing songs and posting R&B covers online to deal with the grief. "
"It was a different voice," she said about her return to music, emphasizing her independence from En Vogue. Amanda Cole still performs as a singer, touring tributes to Whitney Houston with a symphony orchestra, collaborating with jazz musician David Villanueva, and has performed in numerous musical theater productions.