What The Cast Of The Mickey Mouse Club Is Doing Today

In 1989, when Disney was preparing to launch The Disney Channel, the studio resurrected one of its most iconic properties: The Mickey Mouse Club. On a show called "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," "MMC" for short, the mouse house once more assembled a group of talented kids to entertain the youth of America. They performed skits, sang songs, interviewed celebrities, and taught young people about their place in the world. Along the way, the show managed to mint some bona fide superstars.

The legacy of "MMC" is still going strong. When a number of cast members reunited in 2019 to raise money for charity, former Mouseketeer Chasen Hampton said in a press release, "What an incredible honor it has been representing one of Walt's passion projects. The show helped in raising us to be socially conscious and gave us the ultimate gift of the exposure to each other's beliefs, skills, and backgrounds to learn, grow and build upon."

Not everybody reached the stratospheric heights of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, but many former 'Teers have managed to continue working in entertainment, even as they've aged from child stars to full-grown adults. Read on to check in with the cast of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" today.