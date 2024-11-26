Red Flags In Carole And Michael Middleton's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Since we've all seen how common celebrity divorces are, we know how being in the spotlight can make a relationship much more difficult. This was surely the case for Carole and Michael Middleton, who were thrust into the public eye due to their daughter Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince William.

Through the years, the public and the press haven't always been kind to the Middletons. Carole and Michael often aren't shown in a good light and were once even victims of a smear campaign. It seems that, as a result, Carole has chosen to avoid anything that might prompt public scrutiny, telling The Telegraph, "Over the years, it's proved wise not to say anything."

It seems, however, that this is an area in which Carole and Michael may not entirely agree. The Amazon Prime documentary, "Chasing the Royals: The Media and the Monarchy," addressed a time when Michael actually approached a member of the paparazzi and asked the photographer to take family photos of them. Carole and Michael are under a microscope whether they like it or not, and this would surely be an added difficulty in any marriage. However, if the pair has differing views on how this should be handled, it surely presents even more problems.

