Kody Brown's Lavish Life

Even if you do not watch "Sister Wives," there is a good chance you are familiar with series patriarch Kody Brown. Kody and the rest of the Brown family have been a staple of the TLC lineup since 2010, and it is no exaggeration to say their lives have turned upside-down since they found reality stardom. When the TLC reality series began filming, Kody, a practicing polygamist and member of the Mormon fundamentalist group the Apostolic United Brethren, was married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. In the premiere, viewers watched Kody as he got ready to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. As of Season 18, Kody, who is the father of 18 kids, is no longer married to Meri, Janelle, or Christine.

Kody's messy splits aren't the only things that have changed his life. With reality TV stardom comes reality TV money, and by all accounts, he has embraced living a more lavish lifestyle. Fans and family members alike have commented on Kody's more recent spending habits, calling out his gifting habits, real estate moves, and beyond.

Once upon a time, way back in 2010, the family told Oprah Winfrey that at that point in their lives, they weren't exactly going on shopping sprees. "We just have to learn how to stretch our dollars just like any other American family," Meri said. Oh, what a difference a few years and a hit reality show make.