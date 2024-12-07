The Major Makeup Mistake Jennifer Garner Knows She Committed In Her Youth

Jennifer Garner is the quirky and relatable celebrity we all need right now. She's absolutely stunning (likely thanks to Garner's multi-step skincare routine), but at the same time, even the lovable "13 Going on 30" star has had several red carpet outfits that totally missed the mark. She's also had some makeup blindness too. During a November 2024 appearance on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast with model Molly Sims, Garner was asked about the worst makeup advice she'd ever got, to which the actor hilariously replied, "I didn't have to receive it. I am my own worst beauty advice." The mom-of-three elaborated that when she was in college, she wore heavy-duty theater makeup both onstage and off, confirming, "It was pancake makeup on my face."

Advertisement

This typically resulted in her face looking ghostly white. For those unfamiliar with stage makeup, it's never a simple, nuanced, or lightweight look and is usually piled on pretty heavily so it can be seen under the bright theater lights all the way to the back row. In fact, the "Elektra" star even shared a snap of herself on Instagram, in her full pancake makeup glory, to show us the receipts. Of course, we still stan Garner regardless. Back in November 2021, she also discussed her college beauty woes with Today, claiming, "My idea of makeup was what I would wear if I was doing a ballet recital or the Nutcracker." The beloved actor added, "I had very light-colored pancake makeup, and seriously, you could see where my chin met my neck [...] It was atrocious."

Advertisement