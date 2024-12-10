Tragic Details Of Dog The Bounty Hunter's Kids

The following article contains references to drug use, domestic violence, and suicide.

Every now and then, a reality star comes along that changes the face of American pop culture forever — and Duane "Dog" Chapman is one of them. Ever since he exploded onto our screens in "Dog the Bounty Hunter" in 2004, fans have been obsessed with the jail bondsman. Not only was the show entertaining, but Dog's life was (and continues to be) fascinating. The TV icon has fathered 13 children over the years, and he's been married six times. Considering Dog's troubled past with drug addiction and his status as a convicted felon, it's not surprising that his relationship with some of his kids has been a little strained.

Some of Dog's kids, including Leland and Lyssa (affectionately known as Baby Lyssa), joined their dad's business, becoming on-screen stars in their own right. Others were simply too young or, sadly, deceased at the time. While Dog has certainly led a life laced with tragedy, his children haven't escaped heartache either. From teenage pregnancies to prison time, these are the most difficult situations Dog's kids have had to face.