Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Son Knox
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children, including Knox Jolie-Pitt, have been dealing with family drama for a good portion of their lives at this point, given his parents' rocky divorce proceedings, and his siblings' subsequent estrangement from Brad as they reached adulthood.
In the eight years since his mom filed for divorce from his dad, Knox and siblings have been caught up in the ensuing chaos caused by the downfall of Angelina and Brad's relationship, from ever-shifting custody arrangements to enduring frequent reports and speculation surrounding their stances about their parents, despite their reported desire to maintain private lives. In light of his parents' quarreling and his siblings' similarly difficult childhoods, some may wonder what life is like for Brad and Angelina's youngest son.
Knox Jolie-Pitt clearly doesn't like the spotlight, but we still know a bit about his experience as the child of one of the world's most famous couples, and he has had to deal with more hardship than anyone would expect.
His relationship with his father is murky
Perhaps one of the most publicized aspects of Knox Jolie-Pitt's relationship with his dad, Brad Pitt, is a moment he, nor his siblings, would ever want to relive. In 2016, Brad was investigated for child abuse following an incident where he allegedly got verbally and physically abusive toward one of his and Angelina Jolie's kids on a plane. While it seems as though some of his siblings have clearly chosen sides between their parents since the plane ordeal took place, news outlets seem to have had more difficulty pinpointing where exactly Knox stands.
Some outlets claim Knox is estranged from his father. "Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad," a source told the Daily Mail in November 2024. Meanwhile, other publications have argued Knox and his sister, Vivienne, are the only kids he really talks to, albeit in a minimal quantity because of his custody arrangement. Even then, Knox's contact with his dad has still been limited, considering Brad's hectic schedule. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," a source told People in July 2024. "His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule." Regardless of what his true feelings are, it's undeniable Knox would have a tough time truly disassociating himself from his dad, considering people have noticed he looks just like him.
Knox and his siblings have mixed opinions about their dad
In the midst of Brad Pitt's alleged abuse, his and Angelina Jolie's kids are reportedly at odds over their father. Whereas Knox seems to have at least been in some contact with Brad, the former couple's eldest three children have reportedly shut him out completely. Knox's older brother, Maddox, reportedly no longer uses the Pitt surname in non-legal situations, while his sister Shiloh went as far as petitioning to have her name changed on her 18th birthday. His sister Zahara also apparently addressed herself without the Pitt name in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Even his twin, Vivienne, ditched Brad's last name in the Playbill for "The Outsiders" in 2024.
Though Knox has yet to take such measures, there's still the chance he could follow in his siblings' footsteps when he reaches adulthood, if he, too, wishes to further distance himself from their dad. However, considering his uncertain stance on the subject, relations among the siblings could very well grow more awkward or tense if their feelings about Brad aren't unanimous.
He's been the center of a long custody battle
Though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's older children have since escaped the legal side of their parents' feud, Knox Jolie-Pitt, along with his twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, are still caught up in the chaos of a nasty custody battle that's been going on since Angelina initially filed for divorce in 2016. They maintained some stability, however, in that Angelina has had a significant presence in their lives with either physical or joint custody in each scenario. Brad, however, has seen middling results, having been awarded less favorable outcomes like initially receiving visitation rights, and later upgrading to joint custody in 2021. Regardless, the conflict must have been heartbreaking to each of their kids, including Knox.
Signs that Angelina and Brad are finally coming to an agreement, however, started showing in 2024, when the former once again gained primary custody and the latter received visitation rights. Though the notion that their divorce litigation is nearing its conclusion could be relieving to Knox and his siblings, the fact he has been the focus of them for so long, and for a longer period of time than his adult siblings, has likely been a frustrating and stressful experience nonetheless.