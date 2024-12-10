Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Son Knox

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children, including Knox Jolie-Pitt, have been dealing with family drama for a good portion of their lives at this point, given his parents' rocky divorce proceedings, and his siblings' subsequent estrangement from Brad as they reached adulthood.

Advertisement

In the eight years since his mom filed for divorce from his dad, Knox and siblings have been caught up in the ensuing chaos caused by the downfall of Angelina and Brad's relationship, from ever-shifting custody arrangements to enduring frequent reports and speculation surrounding their stances about their parents, despite their reported desire to maintain private lives. In light of his parents' quarreling and his siblings' similarly difficult childhoods, some may wonder what life is like for Brad and Angelina's youngest son.

Knox Jolie-Pitt clearly doesn't like the spotlight, but we still know a bit about his experience as the child of one of the world's most famous couples, and he has had to deal with more hardship than anyone would expect.

Advertisement