Knox Jolie-Pitt: What Life Is Like For Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Youngest Son
A-list stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and his fraternal twin sister, Vivienne. Despite the popularity of their famous parents, Jolie admits that none of her children appear to be interested in following in her footsteps when it comes to a career in the entertainment industry. "None of my kids want to be actors," Jolie revealed to People back in 2019. "[They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that." All six siblings turned down the opportunity to appear with their mother in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," although many of them can be seen from time to time accompanying her to various public events.
Jolie and Pitt's son, Knox, has been harder to catch a glimpse of than some of his other siblings, opting to remain mostly out of the spotlight since his last notable appearance with Jolie at the London premiere of her Marvel franchise film "Eternals" in the fall of 2021. This month marked a rare red carpet appearance from the teenager, prompting speculation about what life is really like for the family's youngest son.
Knox Jolie-Pitt recently made a rare red carpet appearance
Although had been three years since Knox Jolie-Pitt has officially appeared publicly, he was spotted with Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of the 2024 Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on November 17. Knox's height caused a stir, as he is now just as tall as his mother is in heels.
Given his preference for privacy, outlets were surprised to learn it was Knox's idea to accompany Jolie. "Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side," an insider told Page Six. "He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there. ... She couldn't be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together."
The Governors Awards issue lifetime achievement and humanitarian honors to people in the film industry, and Knox's choice to publicly support Jolie directly coincides with her contentious legal battle against Brad Pitt over Château Miraval. The winery in France is where the Jolie-Pitt family spent the summer together after Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, were born in 2008. According to a Page Six insider, Pitt reportedly thinks that Jolie appeared with Knox on the red carpet this month to "push his buttons."
Knox Jolie-Pitt has a complicated relationship with his father
Although his son bears a strong physical resemblance to both of his parents, Brad Pitt believes that Knox Jolie-Pitt mostly takes after his famous father. There are photos throughout Knox's childhood that show the two of them twinning, and he also displayed a strong interest in music at a young age, which is a passion of Pitt's. "Knox, he's a bit of me. He likes music like his dad," the "Ocean's Eleven" actor shared with People. Unfortunately, shared physical attributes and a love of music only represent one side of a complicated relationship. Pitt has fallen out of favor with his older children after disturbing abuse allegations from Angelina Jolie, but he's still reportedly in contact with his twins.
While Knox has not officially elected to drop his father's surname like his sister Shiloh Jolie, it appears the kids are reportedly at odds over Pitt. His twin Vivienne opted to list herself as Vivienne Jolie in a 2024 playbill, while his eldest sister Zahara also dropped Pitt from her name during a sorority induction in 2023. Unfortunately, it will be more difficult for Knox to completely distance himself from his father's side of the family, as Knox's name has a special meaning in honor of his paternal great-grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse.
Pitt's custody battle with Jolie over their underaged kids, of which Knox is one, has been ongoing since 2016. The "Fight Club" actor maintains visitation rights, but it's unclear how often he's actually able to see his children. There's reason to believe that Knox is still in contact with his father, after an insider told OK Magazine in May of 2024 that Pitt "loves seeing them when he can, when he's in town, once or twice a week."
Knox Jolie-Pitt has tried his hand at voice acting
Before Knox Jolie-Pitt decided that his interests lay outside of the entertainment industry, he accompanied his mother and three of his siblings, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh, in the film "Kung Fu Panda 3." He made his voice acting debut, following in Brangelina's Hollywood footsteps. Although a twin in real life, Knox, who was only 7 years old at the time, voiced the part of Kuku, who is a triplet with characters Meng Meng and Shuai Shuai, voiced by Zahara and Shiloh, respectively.
Perhaps it was the job itself that made Knox realize that acting is not something he wants to pursue. "They were kind of shy," Jolie shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it," she said, referencing all four of her kids who took on the project. Although not interested in acting again, the siblings took their jobs seriously, even appearing to promote the movie alongside their mother when the world premiere of the film took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California in January 2016.
Knox Jolie-Pitt shows signs of sharing his mother's philanthropic spirit
It's no secret that Knox Jolie-Pitt's mother, Angelina Jolie, is very committed to her charitable endeavors. She was reportedly inspired to devote her life to philanthropy when starring in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and visiting refugee camps in Cambodia. Three of her children are adopted, and her list of humanitarian efforts is too long to name to completion, but the multiple foundations she's founded work with organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Global Action. Her passion for giving back and helping others is shared by Knox and her other children, and the family was spotted selling organic dog treats at a dog park back in 2019 by another actress.
Sarah Ramos, best known for the role of Haddie Braverman in the hit show "Parenthood," spotted the family and posted the sweet moment to her Instagram in January 2019. "I'm not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling: A couple months ago I went to the dog park and saw Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats," she wrote to her followers, alongside a picture at the park with the "Maleficent" actor and her kids sitting at a table in the background. Knox was among those pictured, accompanied by his twin, Vivienne, and older sister, Shiloh. "The kids wanted to support Hope for Paws and they made the treats themselves," a source informed People. It's unclear how involved Knox will be in his mother's philanthropic endeavors, but with close proximity to her various foundations, he could help her continue to make a difference for years to come.