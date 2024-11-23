Knox Jolie-Pitt: What Life Is Like For Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Youngest Son

Although his son bears a strong physical resemblance to both of his parents, Brad Pitt believes that Knox Jolie-Pitt mostly takes after his famous father. There are photos throughout Knox's childhood that show the two of them twinning, and he also displayed a strong interest in music at a young age, which is a passion of Pitt's. "Knox, he's a bit of me. He likes music like his dad," the "Ocean's Eleven" actor shared with People. Unfortunately, shared physical attributes and a love of music only represent one side of a complicated relationship. Pitt has fallen out of favor with his older children after disturbing abuse allegations from Angelina Jolie, but he's still reportedly in contact with his twins.

Advertisement

While Knox has not officially elected to drop his father's surname like his sister Shiloh Jolie, it appears the kids are reportedly at odds over Pitt. His twin Vivienne opted to list herself as Vivienne Jolie in a 2024 playbill, while his eldest sister Zahara also dropped Pitt from her name during a sorority induction in 2023. Unfortunately, it will be more difficult for Knox to completely distance himself from his father's side of the family, as Knox's name has a special meaning in honor of his paternal great-grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse.

Pitt's custody battle with Jolie over their underaged kids, of which Knox is one, has been ongoing since 2016. The "Fight Club" actor maintains visitation rights, but it's unclear how often he's actually able to see his children. There's reason to believe that Knox is still in contact with his father, after an insider told OK Magazine in May of 2024 that Pitt "loves seeing them when he can, when he's in town, once or twice a week."

Advertisement