5 Times Meghan Markle & Melania Trump Basically Wore The Same Thing

Meghan Markle and Melania Trump will probably never be close friends, given that the Duchess of Sussex publicly slammed her husband Donald Trump and threatened to leave the country if he won the 2016 election. (Coincidentally, Meghan started dating a British prince the same year Donald first became president and returned to live in California the year he lost to Joe Biden.) Donald likely caused further tension between himself and the Sussexes when he suggested Prince Harry could be deported over his visa issue if he a second term in the White House — which he did secure in November 2024. But while they have very little in common politically, these two powerful women apparently have similar tastes when it comes to fashion.

The similarities between Meghan and Melania's style choices became especially apparent when the two-time first lady joined her husband on a state visit to the U.K. in 2019 and seemingly channeled the former "Suits" star for several of her looks. While commenting on Melania's tour outfits at the time, Fabulous fashion expert Tracey Lea Sayer told The Sun, "One thing that has struck me is that she has very similar fashion taste to the Duchess of Sussex. Both ladies like a clean line and a minimal 'American' style look." As for why the two style icons go for the same looks at times, stylist Christina Kroll suggested to The List that Meghan and Melania both strive for perfection when it comes to their fashion because "they are very focused on 'the press' and impressing onlookers."

From cape dresses to Audrey Hepburn-inspired looks, there were many times Meghan and Melania wore almost identical outfits.