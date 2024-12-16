5 Times Meghan Markle & Melania Trump Basically Wore The Same Thing
Meghan Markle and Melania Trump will probably never be close friends, given that the Duchess of Sussex publicly slammed her husband Donald Trump and threatened to leave the country if he won the 2016 election. (Coincidentally, Meghan started dating a British prince the same year Donald first became president and returned to live in California the year he lost to Joe Biden.) Donald likely caused further tension between himself and the Sussexes when he suggested Prince Harry could be deported over his visa issue if he a second term in the White House — which he did secure in November 2024. But while they have very little in common politically, these two powerful women apparently have similar tastes when it comes to fashion.
The similarities between Meghan and Melania's style choices became especially apparent when the two-time first lady joined her husband on a state visit to the U.K. in 2019 and seemingly channeled the former "Suits" star for several of her looks. While commenting on Melania's tour outfits at the time, Fabulous fashion expert Tracey Lea Sayer told The Sun, "One thing that has struck me is that she has very similar fashion taste to the Duchess of Sussex. Both ladies like a clean line and a minimal 'American' style look." As for why the two style icons go for the same looks at times, stylist Christina Kroll suggested to The List that Meghan and Melania both strive for perfection when it comes to their fashion because "they are very focused on 'the press' and impressing onlookers."
From cape dresses to Audrey Hepburn-inspired looks, there were many times Meghan and Melania wore almost identical outfits.
Meghan and Melania love dramatic cape dresses
When she and Prince Harry announced their first-ever joint royal tour in 2018, Meghan Markle knew the world would be watching so she brought her A-game when she planned her outfits for their trip that October. One of the standouts from her looks was the stunning blue cape dress that she wore to a state dinner in Fiji. Joined by a tuxedo-clad Prince Harry, the then-pregnant duchess was resplendent in the floor-length Safiyaa gown, whose color was a tribute to the country's flag, and diamond drop earrings.
Melania Trump apparently took some lessons from the Meghan Markle school of sartorial diplomacy, as she wore a gown with a similar design during her and Donald Trump's first official state visit to Britain in June 2019. In what has since become one of Melania's greatest fashion moments, she rocked a red Givenchy gown that featured floor-length cape sleeves for a dinner at the U.S. ambassador's home. Aside from paying tribute to the country's flag with the color red, the gown also had a connection to Meghan as it was a piece from Clare Waight Keller, the same British designer who created the duchess' wedding dress.
While the Trumps did meet with the royal family, including Prince Harry, during their visit, there was no two-shot of Melania and Meghan as the latter was on maternity leave. However, the following year, the duchess rocked another cape dress, this time in a vibrant red color similar to Melania's, during one of her final engagements as a working royal. Meghan's sculptural shoulder cape dress was not nearly as dramatic as the first lady's, but it was no less fashionable.
Meghan and Melania gave My Fair Lady in white belted dresses and hats
Meghan Markle made her Royal Ascot debut in 2018 wearing a sophisticated white shirtdress from Givenchy and a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat which perfectly adhered to the event's strict dress code. She further accessorized her outfit for the races with a black waist belt, clutch, pumps, and Birks Pétale yellow gold and diamond stud earrings. While it wasn't one of Meghan's best fashion moments, it also didn't cause controversy — unlike a similar outfit Melania Trump wore to meet Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla at Buckingham Palace the following year.
Melania donned a figure-hugging white midi dress with a navy trim and belt, completing the look with a matching Hervé Pierre hat and pumps. At the time, some fashion experts criticized her color choice because she clashed with the then-Duchess of Cornwall, who went for her usual cream-colored look. Melania also got flak for choosing to wear Dolce & Gabbana, which has faced racism, sexism, and homophobia scandals, to the high-profile meeting.
While there were some differences between their outfits, the first lady's and the Duchess of Sussex's looks were similar enough that it could seem like the former was putting her own spin on the latter's ensemble. But both women may have channeled another style icon and royal when they chose these dresses and hats. Melania and Meghan's looks sparked comparisons to the Royal Ascot look of Audrey Hepburn's "My Fair Lady" character Eliza Doolittle as well as Princess Diana's black-and-white outfits for the races.
Meghan and Melania both nailed this timeless and enduring style
Everyone loves a good trench coat dress, and that includes royals and first ladies. Back in 2018, Meghan Markle rocked a blush pink sleeveless, double-breasted trench dress from House of Nonie when she stepped out with Prince Harry to attend the opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London. The duchess also carried a Mulberry bag and slipped on a pair of stilettos in the same color for the outing. Like Meghan, Melania Trump was apparently a fan of this classic style as she was photographed sporting a similar outfit two years later at the 2020 White House National Day of Prayer service. The first lady also went for a neutral-toned color, opting for a khaki sleeveless Dior trench dress, but hers was designed with four front pockets and wasn't double-breasted.
Of course, these were far from the only trench dresses that Meghan and Melania have worn through the years. While on the campaign trail for her husband Donald Trump's reelection bid in 2020, Melania looked chic in an army green double-breasted Michael Kors trench coat and matching Christian Louboutin pumps. Meanwhile, Meghan wore a more risqué look — a sleeveless and belted trench dress that stopped above the knee — during her 2019 royal tour of South Africa with Prince Harry.
Melania sported a hat nearly identical to Meghan's for an event with Queen Elizabeth II
Melania Trump and Meghan Markle not only share similar tastes in dresses; they apparently also like the same hat designs. "When in Rome, do as the Romans do" was Melania's style mantra for the D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations in Portsmouth, England, in June 2019. The first lady did not look out of place while standing with Queen Elizabeth II and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May in her cream-colored, "slice"-style hat by royal milliner Philip Treacy. The fascinator perfectly complemented her belted cream coat from The Row.
A month before the gathering, Meghan donned an almost identical Philip Treacy hat when she attended a garden party held in honor of her father-in-law Charles' 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace. While the Duchess of Sussex's custom hat was light pink (to match her pink dress from Goat) and in a natural straw style, it had a similar design, sat askew on the same spot where Melania wore her own accessory, and was styled with a low bun like the first lady's. However, this wasn't Meghan's only "slice" hat; she previously debuted a custom design featuring an asymmetrical brim when she joined the royal family for the 2018 Trooping the Colour.
In addition to her hat, Melania's 2019 D-Day commemoration look also featured another subtle nod to Meghan. The first lady's outfit reminded royal fans of the white coat the former actress wore when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017.
Melania wore one of Meghan's go-to designers for her first official visit to the UK as first lady
Donald and Melania Trump's first official visit to the U.K. in July 2018 was met with protests from the British people, so the first lady may have tried to win some brownie points by emulating the country's then-new addition to the royal family. When the couple arrived in England for their visit, Melania exited Air Force One wearing a taupe midi dress by Roland Mouret, one of Meghan Markle's go-to designers. She accessorized the figure-hugging frock, which featured an asymmetrical neckline, with nude pumps and a thin red belt. Just two months prior, Meghan wore a nearly identical dress in navy blue when she left the Cliveden House Hotel the night before her wedding to Prince Harry. The duchess also donned a long-sleeved taupe-gray version of the Roland Mouret design for a royal visit to Ireland just a day before the Trumps touched down in the U.K.
Meghan has been friends with the designer since her days as an actress. She once shared the hilarious story of meeting Mouret inside an elevator at a hotel in Istanbul, where he reportedly offered to dress her before he even introduced himself, according to Elle. True to his word, Mouret dressed her for red carpet events, and she returned the favor after becoming a royal by continuing to support his label. During the pandemic, Mouret's brand filed for administration in 2021 after it fell into hard times and was eventually acquired by Self-Portrait. But he's continued to release new collections, so we may see some new Roland Mouret looks from Meghan or even Melania in the future.