Red Flags In Kody Brown's Relationships With His Family

Kody Brown, controversial patriarch-turned-villain of the popular reality show "Sister Wives," has had his fair share of cringe-worthy public moments over the course of the last 14 years. Cameras have followed his large polygamist family since the show premiered on TLC back in 2010 with never a dull moment between first wife Meri Brown, second wife Janelle Brown, and third wife Christine Brown (now Christine Brown Woolley), but the primary source of drama has always been Kody's decision to bring Robyn Brown and her children into the family, a storyline central to the hit show's very first season.

Advertisement

Kody has only managed to hang on to one of his four wives after 19 long seasons of the show that would come to define his public persona, with Christine being the first to leave him in 2021 after 27 years together. Subsequently, Janelle and Meri were both revealed to be separated from Kody during the special tell-all episode "Sister Wives: One On One" which aired in December 2022, leaving the once famous polygamist to practice monogamy with Robyn, who was initially wife number four.

The Brown family history is rife with controversy, from their unconventional lifestyle forcing them to flee their home state of Utah, to coming to grips with their own complicated family dynamics. Whether it was the wives struggling to accept Robyn as a new addition, or the family scrambling to secure adequate living arrangements, Kody has always been at the forefront of the drama.

Advertisement