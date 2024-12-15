The Connection Between Zahara Jolie And Kamala Harris Makes Them Sisters For Life

Imagine being the daughter of two Hollywood icons and having a close connection with one of the most powerful women in American politics. For Zahara Jolie, this isn't just a dream — it's her reality. In November 2023, she officially joined Spelman College's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter. AKA is the first-ever Black sorority, and also happened to be Kamala Harris' sorority during her college years.

Being members of Alpha Kappa Alpha means Harris and Jolie are connected through a sisterhood with a powerhouse of influence that extends far beyond college campuses. This reach was displayed during Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, where AKA played a major role by rallying financial support and forming a pro-Harris political action committee (PAC).

Now that Zahara Jolie and Kamala Harris are sorority sisters, they officially share an unbreakable bond. As Danette Anthony Reed, AKA's CEO, puts it: "When you become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, you become a member for life" (via CNN). And, as a bonus, Harris and Jolie joined the sorority while attending highly ranked historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

