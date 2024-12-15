The Connection Between Zahara Jolie And Kamala Harris Makes Them Sisters For Life
Imagine being the daughter of two Hollywood icons and having a close connection with one of the most powerful women in American politics. For Zahara Jolie, this isn't just a dream — it's her reality. In November 2023, she officially joined Spelman College's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter. AKA is the first-ever Black sorority, and also happened to be Kamala Harris' sorority during her college years.
Being members of Alpha Kappa Alpha means Harris and Jolie are connected through a sisterhood with a powerhouse of influence that extends far beyond college campuses. This reach was displayed during Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, where AKA played a major role by rallying financial support and forming a pro-Harris political action committee (PAC).
Now that Zahara Jolie and Kamala Harris are sorority sisters, they officially share an unbreakable bond. As Danette Anthony Reed, AKA's CEO, puts it: "When you become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, you become a member for life" (via CNN). And, as a bonus, Harris and Jolie joined the sorority while attending highly ranked historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Zahara Jolie has other political connections
Long before joining Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zahara Jolie was already dipping her toes into the political world. In December 2022, she and her mother, Angelina Jolie, met with some politicians in Washington, D.C., to support the Justice for All Reauthorization Act. If passed, this bill would have made it easier for victims to get justice. The pair was even photographed discussing the legislation with two key democratic politicians, Patrick Leahy and Chuck Schumer.
Interestingly, not everyone in the Jolie family leans left politically. Angelina's father, Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In 2020, he gained attention for a viral video attacking the "lies" that Joe Biden won the election. He even compared Biden to the devil. The video garnered 90,000 views on X (formerly Twitter) alone.
This difference in political views probably contributed to the strained relationship between Angelina and her father. In September 2024, In Touch Weekly reported that a source revealed the "Maleficent" star and Voight were once more at odds ends thanks to him publicly criticizing her stance on the Israel-Hamas war and her drawn-out divorce from Brad Pitt. However, considering that Brad Pitt's relationship with his children seems to be crumbling, we know Angelina has support from the people who matter the most.