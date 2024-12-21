Tragic Details About Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough

Drugs were a vice that plagued much of the Presley family. Both Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie Presley struggled with addiction. Benjamin Keough also turned to drugs to cope with a troubled life. "My brother was just an incredibly sensitive person, and there was addiction there with him," Riley Keough told People. "I think my brother's addiction was his way of coping with his own discomfort and emotional pain. And it was a few years that got just really incredibly difficult." According to his autopsy obtained by The Sun, Benjamin died with alcohol and cocaine in his system.

In Lisa Marie's posthumous memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown," she wrote: "Ben was very similar to his grandfather, very, very, very, and in every way. He even looked like him." His looks weren't the only similarity, as Elvis had a well-known drug addiction. At the time of his death, Elvis had copious amounts of opiates and Quaaludes in his system. Benjamin's autopsy report revealed that he historically misused alcohol and drugs, specifically cocaine, and had gone to rehab multiple times.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

