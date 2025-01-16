The Most Inappropriate Outfits Queen Letizia Has Worn

Queen Letizia of Spain is sort of like the Princess Catherine of the Spanish royal family -– she was a commoner who rose to queenhood (something Catherine can expect for her future) once she caught the eye of a prince — after which Letizia's life was never the same. She and Prince Felipe of Asturias (the title given to the Spanish heir apparent) married in 2004. Some 10 years later, Felipe's father, King Juan Carlos I, abdicated the throne amid health problems and scandals, and Felipe and Letizia became the new king and queen, respectively.

Advertisement

Letizia has been a fairly popular queen, and her fashion sense has attracted international attention. However, some of her outfits — like the ones below — can be considered inappropriate by royal standards. Royals have to maintain a certain sense of decorum in public, no matter the event, but Letizia seems to want to dress for herself rather than for her duties. And you simply have to take your duties very seriously indeed if you're queen of a major country. You're not on the catwalk at a fashion show, you're representing a vast number of people.