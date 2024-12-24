A Complete Timeline Of Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert's Relationship

One of our favorite things about Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert is how their mutual love of dance brought them together. They met in 2014 when Erbert was hired as a dancer on his and sister Julianne Hough's "Move Live on Tour." But things didn't heat up romantically until summer 2015 (around the time Hough and Erbert shared an extremely public first kiss). Hough and the former "So You Think You Can Dance" star then spent more time together when she landed a gig in the "Dancing with the Stars" troupe for Season 21, which he won with Bindi Irwin. Though the couple were snapped with their fellow pro dancers at a cast Halloween party, they kept their romance under wraps for months.

Dating rumors hit the headlines in May 2016, but Hough's sister wasn't willing to spill. "I don't know. I can't say anything about my brother, because he lives with me right now, and he would kill me," the "DWTS" judge turned host told Entertainment Tonight. But Erbert and her man made it clear they were loved-up when they were spotted together in Los Angeles that month. Then, in July 2016, they sat together at an event celebrating the release of the Tony Robbins documentary "I Am Not Your Guru."

The hot couple shied away from a public romance in the early days, but Hough teased things were getting serious in 2017. After being asked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" if he liked the thought of settling down, he didn't mention Erbert by name but replied, "I'm kind of in a place now in my life, kind of in a transitioned, and, yeah, I see myself married with kids within the next five years."

