What The Cast Of Freaks And Geeks Looks Like Today

NBC's comedy-drama "Freaks and Geeks" may have been a short-lived series, but its influence is still being felt today. Following the relatable exploits of misfit teens trying to make sense of high school life, the show lasted only one season before getting the ax, running for a mere 18 episodes from 1999 to 2000. But just because "Freaks and Geeks" came and went doesn't mean it's been forgotten. On the contrary, it's become a cult classic among those nostalgic for the early '80s as depicted by the late '90s. Not only that, but the show helped launch the careers of numerous big Hollywood names.

"Freaks and Geeks" was led by Linda Cardellini, who's certainly undergone a stunning transformation since the show premiered a quarter-century ago. And she's not the only one who went on to become a big star. From A-list actors like Seth Rogen and James Franco to sitcom superstars like Jason Segel and Busy Philipps, to cult-favorites like Samm Levine and Martin Starr and even blockbuster filmmakers like John Francis Daley, it's safe to say that some of your favorite movies and TV shows might never have existed at all if these performers hadn't had "Freaks and Geeks" as a launching pad. But that begs the question... what have the "freaks" and "geeks" been up to in the years since their time at William McKinley High School?

