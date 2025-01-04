Tragic Details About Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown says her family was unsupportive of her marriage to Kody Brown. In fact, her mother was the only person in her family to attend their small wedding on January 17, 1993. "When Kody and I got married, my family was very upset with my decision to join the faith. So most of my family was not talking to me or associating with me," Janelle revealed in a "Sister Wives" Season 19 confessional.

Despite the hurtful rejection from her family, Janelle did not take her conversion lightly. The Brown family belongs to a sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called the Apostolic United Brethren, and Janelle clarified that her commitment to the religion came before her union with Kody, not because of it. "After several months of investigation, I decided that it was for me. Before that, I had just put my interest in [Kody] in the back of my mind. After I had joined the faith, it became very apparent to me that what I'd been experiencing, how I'd been feeling towards Kody were stirrings that I did belong in his family. But I really couldn't process it until I had actually embraced the faith."

In another bizarre Brown family connection, one that caused Janelle to become even more ostracized from the family she grew up with, her mother, Sheryl Usher, went on to marry Kody's father around the same time she wed Kody herself. "My mom was at the wedding because she came to save me from the polygamists and ended up marrying Kody's dad three months before we got married," Janelle explained. "But the rest of my family was really not OK with it. So they didn't come."