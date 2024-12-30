Carole Middleton Throwback Pic Shows Off Her Spicy Style Before Kate Became A Royal

Being part of the royal family — or even connected to it — means everyone is thrust into the spotlight, whether they signed up for that or not. This includes Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Her son-in-law, William, Prince of Wales is next in line to ascend the throne as king, which means her daughter will be the future queen. Unsurprisingly, many eyes are on the couple, and, by extension, Prince William's in-laws.

Before Carole was dubbed the British Kris Jenner for her role in getting daughter Kate Middleton on the country's radar, the controversial royal in-law was simply known as the mother of Prince William's then-girlfriend. Back in 2007, Carole hosted Time to Reflect, which was an exclusive photography exhibit in which proceeds would go to UNICEF.

In a photo taken at the event, Carole rocks a little black dress that was cutoff at the knees. While not nearly as head-turning as the late Princess Diana's infamous revenge dress, which actually almost looked completely different, Carole's black garment still showed off her shoulders and a semi-plunging neckline. Ooh la la!