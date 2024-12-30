Carole Middleton Throwback Pic Shows Off Her Spicy Style Before Kate Became A Royal
Being part of the royal family — or even connected to it — means everyone is thrust into the spotlight, whether they signed up for that or not. This includes Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Her son-in-law, William, Prince of Wales is next in line to ascend the throne as king, which means her daughter will be the future queen. Unsurprisingly, many eyes are on the couple, and, by extension, Prince William's in-laws.
Before Carole was dubbed the British Kris Jenner for her role in getting daughter Kate Middleton on the country's radar, the controversial royal in-law was simply known as the mother of Prince William's then-girlfriend. Back in 2007, Carole hosted Time to Reflect, which was an exclusive photography exhibit in which proceeds would go to UNICEF.
In a photo taken at the event, Carole rocks a little black dress that was cutoff at the knees. While not nearly as head-turning as the late Princess Diana's infamous revenge dress, which actually almost looked completely different, Carole's black garment still showed off her shoulders and a semi-plunging neckline. Ooh la la!
Carole has been a fashion inspo for her daughters
Nowadays, Carole Middleton's wardrobe is much more subdued since she's an in-law of the royal family. But toning down her outfits doesn't mean she dresses like a frumpy boomer. In fact, she and daughter Catherine, Princess of Wales have been fashion look-alikes many times over the years. Both have worn vibrant royal blue dresses to important events, as well as kept things casual with a classic striped T-shirt.
Moreover, Carole is clearly Kate Middleton's biggest style inspiration, as well as that of granddaughter Princess Charlotte of Wales. While attending Wimbledon in July 2024, Carole wore sunglasses with yellow-orange frames that paired beautifully with her long flowery dress and cream-colored blazer. Princess Charlotte rocked a similar accessory for the same event, wearing shimmery pink sunglasses, and watching the game with her aunt, Carole's other daughter Pippa Middleton. Interestingly, Pippa also wore a flowery dress similar to her mom's outfit.
It's clear that, while Carole has had to tone down her look since her daughter joined the royal family, she's still a total style icon.