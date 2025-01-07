Princess Beatrice's Most Outdated Looks

Princess Beatrice may not be a senior member of the royal family, but she still enjoys all the perks of her regal pedigree. As the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice lives an incredibly lavish and high-profile life. On the flip side, she's no stranger to bad publicity. Throughout the years, Beatrice has garnered plenty of unflattering headlines — especially when it comes to her sartorial choices. From gaudy accessories to downright heinous outfits, the regal has given us plenty of cringe-worthy fashion moments.

Advertisement

For years, Beatrice languished at the bottom of every best-dressed list — that is, until 2023 when she hired royal stylist Olivia Buckingham. With Buckingham's guidance, Princess Beatrice has managed to transform herself from fashion victim to bona fide style icon. Speaking to The Telegraph, Buckingham revealed that Beatrice played an active role in her style metamorphosis. "We were friends before, so it felt very organic when she asked me to help style her for high-profile events," the fashion expert stated. "It's very collaborative between Beatrice and I, and we have such fun together in the process."

Despite her glow-up, Beatrice's past fashion flops continue to live in infamy — and one of her worst offenses is wearing outdated styles. To be clear, we believe in wearing whatever makes you feel beautiful and confident, regardless of what's trending at the moment. Nonetheless, Beatrice's outdated fashion moments will likely haunt her for life. By revisiting some of her most antiquated looks, we can truly appreciate how far Beatrice has come in her fashion journey.

Advertisement