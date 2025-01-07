Princess Beatrice's Most Outdated Looks
Princess Beatrice may not be a senior member of the royal family, but she still enjoys all the perks of her regal pedigree. As the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice lives an incredibly lavish and high-profile life. On the flip side, she's no stranger to bad publicity. Throughout the years, Beatrice has garnered plenty of unflattering headlines — especially when it comes to her sartorial choices. From gaudy accessories to downright heinous outfits, the regal has given us plenty of cringe-worthy fashion moments.
For years, Beatrice languished at the bottom of every best-dressed list — that is, until 2023 when she hired royal stylist Olivia Buckingham. With Buckingham's guidance, Princess Beatrice has managed to transform herself from fashion victim to bona fide style icon. Speaking to The Telegraph, Buckingham revealed that Beatrice played an active role in her style metamorphosis. "We were friends before, so it felt very organic when she asked me to help style her for high-profile events," the fashion expert stated. "It's very collaborative between Beatrice and I, and we have such fun together in the process."
Despite her glow-up, Beatrice's past fashion flops continue to live in infamy — and one of her worst offenses is wearing outdated styles. To be clear, we believe in wearing whatever makes you feel beautiful and confident, regardless of what's trending at the moment. Nonetheless, Beatrice's outdated fashion moments will likely haunt her for life. By revisiting some of her most antiquated looks, we can truly appreciate how far Beatrice has come in her fashion journey.
Princess Beatrice's cloche hat moment was so last century
When it comes to Princess Beatrice's most inappropriate looks, one culprit instantly comes to mind: the fascinator she wore to the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in 2011. The rose-colored headpiece featured a large vertical ring that was crowned with a colossal bow. In addition to being a major distraction at the wedding, Beatrice's fascinator caught endless flack from fashion critics. With such an infamous hat moment under her belt, it's easy to forget that the princess has worn several frumpy headpieces throughout the years. For example, in June 2013, the royal donned a cloche hat that transported our eyeballs back to the 1920s.
Beatrice's cloche hat moment occurred at the Derby Festival in Epsom, England. For this occasion, the regal wore a black-and-white dress that featured a geometric pattern. She paired the look with a studded belt, a purple clutch, and black heels. The outfit started off strong — that is, until Beatrice topped it off with a purple cloche hat.
Cloche hats rose to popularity in the 1920s and died out around the 1940s. They had a revival in the '60s, but apart from that, cloche hats have been solidly out of style for several decades. In Beatrice's defense, the hat did add a nice pop of color to her outfit; however, she ultimately failed to bring back the roaring '20s with this outdated headwear choice.
Princess Beatrice's statement belt made the wrong statement
Given her royal status, it's no surprise that Princess Beatrice has an incredibly elite friend group. Case in point: in April 2014, the regal attended a party hosted by jewelry designer Sabine G. Harlequin. Beatrice's party ensemble included a black cocktail dress complete with a flared skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves. The bodice featured a button enclosure that was trimmed with blue satin, adding a cute flash of color. Beatrice elevated the look with a few bracelets, a black velvet clutch, and an eye-catching statement belt.
Back in 2014, statement belts dominated the fashion scene. Championed by brands like Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana, these bold accessories featured details like massive buckles and flashy embellishments. Although they looked cutting-edge, modern statement belts were actually inspired by the '40s and '50s when belts were worn above the hips to accentuate the waist.
During the launch party, Beatrice embraced the statement belt trend by sporting a wide leather belt adorned with three buckles. While the intention was certainly there, Beatrice's belt seemed to be channeling the wrong decade. With its trio of buckles, the accessory erred too closely to the early 2000s trend of wearing multiple belts at once. Ultimately, we think Beatrice would have been better off choosing a belt with a single, chunky buckle.
Princess Beatrice's black shawl was totally retro (and not in a good way)
Considering that the royals have so many sartorial rules to follow, we love it when one of them takes an edgier approach to fashion. However, not all outfits are winners simply because they push the boundaries of royal fashion protocol — and Princess Beatrice exemplified this point in 2018 when she donned an old-fashioned black shawl. Beatrice committed this fashion flub while attending the Berggruen Prize Gala in New York City. This time, the regal wore a black floor-length dress that was cinched at the waist with a leather eyelet belt. To complete the look, she threw on a black shawl with long fringes.
Beatrice's outfit garnered mixed reactions. On one hand, some watchers praised the royal by comparing her style to that of iconic rocker Stevie Nicks. However, others noted that the outfit seemed inappropriate — especially considering that royals typically only wear black during periods of mourning. In our opinion though, the real problem was Beatrice's shawl. The fringe-covered accessory looked like a relic from the 1970s hippie era. Speaking with Elle in November 2017, fashion expert Coco Chan confirmed that hippie-inspired fashion was officially out. Chan stated, "The whole boho/hippie/Coachella thing had a prolonged run, but now it's time for it to head into the sunset." Apparently, Beatrice didn't get the memo.
Princess Beatrice refused to let velvet die
When it comes to fabrics, velvet has formidable staying power. After all, this fabric emerged several millennia ago and has been produced all throughout the world. Not only has it become a staple among textiles, but it's also synonymous with luxury and decadence. Nevertheless, like most fabrics, velvet comes and goes in terms of popularity. By 2019, the material was resoundingly out — however, that didn't stop Princess Beatrice from wearing head-to-toe velvet in March of that year.
Beatrice made this fashion error while attending the National Portrait Gallery Gala in 2019. On this occasion, the princess slipped into a burgundy dress that was made entirely of velvet. To her credit, the regal did an excellent job styling the outfit. Not only did her hair and makeup look gorgeous, but her accessory game was also strong — Beatrice elevated the look by wearing an elegant belt and a pair of gold bracelets. Unfortunately, her savvy styling wasn't enough to rescue this outfit from the depths of obscurity. To make matters worse, she doubled down on the outdated material by wearing a pair of velvet heels.
Princess Beatrice dared to tease her hair in 2021
In 2021, Princess Beatrice attended the royal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr. The ceremony was a glamorous affair, complete with a stunning venue and an immaculately-dressed guest list. For this event, Beatrice donned a stunning floor-length gown with a cream-colored bodice and black skirt. The dress featured a rhinestone-trimmed neckline and a large sequined bow which was embellished on the waist. In this instance, Beatrice's gown wasn't the only thing that set her apart from the crowd — her hair also stood out, and not in a good way.
Beatrice wore her reddish locks in a half-updo that was teased to the high heavens, commonly known as a pouf. While the pouf has fluctuated in popularity throughout the years, it reemerged during the late aughts. As millennial readers will remember, this hairdo skyrocketed in popularity when it was worn by "Jersey Shore" alum Nicole "Snooki" LaValle, thus earning the nickname the "Snooki." Despite its popularity during the late 2000s, the pouf was decidedly out of fashion when Beatrice sported it in 2021. In our opinion, Beatrice's outdated hair looked less royal and more "gym, tan, laundry."
Princess Beatrice's look was disastrously out of date in 2021
Despite her royal status, Princess Beatrice has served up plenty of not-so-regal fashion moments. In November 2021, the royal wore a disastrously outdated ensemble while attending a book launch in London. On this occasion, Beatrice donned a black dress layered over a cream-colored shirt with billowy sleeves. She accessorized with black tights and a cream scarf that featured a chaotic tangle of knots. The princess might've been going for a chic, dressed-down look — but in our opinion, her outfit was giving flight attendant vibes. What's more, this ensemble was so outdated we're surprised it didn't sprout any cobwebs.
Beatrice's opaque black stockings looked like they belonged in the 1980s rather than the 2020s. To make matters worse, she paired the outfit with an ancient-looking broach. The princess also wore ankle boots, a style which was extinct by 2021 standards.
In this instance, Beatrice's outfit could have been salvaged with better styling. For starters, layered necklaces would have looked more updated than a droopy scarf. Sheer tights would also have added a youthful, modern vibe to this ensemble. As for her shoes, we think Beatrice should have opted for something more timeless, such as a pair of pumps.
Princess Beatrice should have retired this polka-dotted dress
It's no secret that Princess Beatrice owns an extravagantly expensive wardrobe. However, if there's one thing we've learned from her fashion mistakes, it's that money can't buy you a sense of style. Considering that Beatrice can afford the best stylists and tailors in the world, watchers tend to notice when her clothing is outdated — and that's exactly what happened in 2022 when Beatrice attended the Royal Ascot in a black tea dress adorned with large white polka dots. In 2022, stripes and plaid dominated the catwalk — however, there were few, if any, polka dots to be seen. Therefore, when Beatrice made her Royal Ascot appearance in summer of that year, her polka-dotted ensemble looked anything but trendy.
As noted by Cosmopolitan, polka dots first soared to prominence in the 1920s. The pattern then reemerged in the '40s and maintained a strong presence through the '60s. Since then, polka dots have come and gone in terms of popularity. Notably, Princess Catherine was praised for wearing a stunning polka-dotted dress in 2022 — but in that instance, she modernized the print by keeping her polka dots small. Fashion expert Shane Watson echoed this style hack in an essay for the Daily Mail, writing, "Likewise, beef up the dots to 10p piece size and you lose the understated chic." In Beatrice's case, the bulbous white polka dots on her dress made the outfit look utterly old-fashioned.
Princess Beatrice tried to resurrect the boater hat in 2022
In June 2022, Princess Beatrice stepped out at the Royal Ascot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For this summery occasion, Beatrice embraced a chic minimalist vibe. The royal rocked a cream-colored dress with short sleeves and a pleated skirt. She accessorized with strappy pumps and a chic handbag. All in all, this look would have been a winner if not for the ancient-looking boater hat perched atop Beatrice's head.
Boater hats became a staple in women's fashion during the 1890s, and their popularity exploded alongside the rise of first wave feminism. As women gained more independence, women's fashion became more practical: skirts became narrower, blouses replaced dresses, and the boater hat reigned supreme. However, boater hats haven't been in style since their 19th-century zenith.
Beatrice certainly isn't the first royal to wear a boater hat. In fact, her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was a pro at rocking this style of headwear. In Elizabeth's case, she made these accessories work by updating them with textures and vibrant colors. She also adorned them with decorations like flowers, feathers, and lace. In contrast, Beatrice's boater hat did not contain any of these modern elements — and as such, it looked as though it had time-traveled from the 1800s.
Princess Beatrice gave Laura Ingalls Wilder a run for her money
The Royal Ascot is one of the year's hottest events, and it has produced some seriously iconic royal fashion moments. In June 2023, Princess Beatrice suited up for the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. This time, Beatrice chose a cream dress with a dainty floral pattern. The dress featured billowy gigot sleeves, pearl buttons, and a ruffled neckline. She accessorized with a cream handbag, slingback heels, and a giant pink headband. For extra style points, Beatrice color-coordinated with her husband, who rocked a cream waistcoat and pink tie. Overall, this dress left us feeling conflicted. On one hand, we loved the cheerful print and flowy design. Then again, the dress contained some utterly ancient details.
For one thing, Beatrice's gigot sleeves missed their trend cycle by about a century. Gigot sleeves rose to popularity in the 1890s but haven't really resurfaced since. With her old-timey sleeves and vintage-inspired flower print, Beatrice looked like she could have been cosplaying as children's book author Laura Ingalls Wilder. While Beatrice certainly looked beautiful in the dress, she also had us seeing visions of "Little House on the Prairie."
To make matters worse, Beatrice's headband resembled a 1990s fever dream. This accessory was far from subtle: its satin material and hot pink hue invoked the maximalist '90s rather than the 2020s. Additionally, it was unnecessarily large, which not only overpowered the outfit but also made it feel outdated.
Princess Beatrice sported some outdated elements in 2023
Although Princess Beatrice is pretty far down the succession line, she does put her royal status to good use. The regal has taken up numerous social causes, and she's especially passionate about children's literacy. As such, Beatrice was called upon in 2023 to present the Oscar's Book Prize Award, which recognizes an outstanding children's book. For this occasion, Beatrice donned a navy blue dress with ruffled sleeves and an A-line hem. The outfit also featured a white undershirt with half sleeves and a point collar. To top it off, she added a statement belt that was cinched above her waist.
Overall, Beatrice looked stunning — however, some details of her outfit were quite dated. For starters, point collar dresses had their moment in the 1970s and haven't really trended since. For a more modern take on this look, Beatrice should have chosen a round or ruffled collar.
Beatrice's A-line hem was also behind the times. Although A-line dresses are a popular choice within the royal family, they weren't considered trendy in 2023. That year, the fashion industry pivoted toward shift dresses, which offer a relaxed, flowy fit around the waist. A-lines, on the other hand, feature a fitted waistline meant to accentuate the midsection.