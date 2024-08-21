The Most Expensive Outfits Princess Beatrice Has Ever Worn
Princess Beatrice's transformation from worst to best dressed has been a sight to behold. There once was a time when Beatrice was notorious for her unflattering garb, showcasing a seemingly endless successes of fashion fails. At best, she was dismissed over these fits, relegated to background royal as the more glamorous likes of Princess Catherine left fashion journos swooning; at worst, she was positively ridiculed, dubbed "frumpy."
But thanks to the expertise of stylist Olivia Buckingham, Beatrice is now a bonafide fashion girlie and is routinely snapped in haute couture worth more than most folks make in a month. "We discuss the event and what type of style would work even down to the finer details like jewelry and shoes," Buckingham explained to the Daily Mail. "I know that we both believe that if a woman can feel empowered and confident by clothes then that's what they should be used for."
It's a formula that's worked wonders for Beatrice, who is serving fashion goals with each new outfit. Unfortunately for most folks, those goals will remain unattainable, as the princess splashes out a small — and sometimes not so small — fortune on each of her coords. We're breaking down the most expensive outfits Princess Beatrice has ever worn.
The princess got her money's worth out of her floral Erdem dress
Being a style icon doesn't mean wearing a new dress for every occasion. Many fashionistas are also sustainable queens and thus proud outfit repeaters. Princess Catherine, for instance, has repeated many of her gorgeous royal looks. Following in Catherine's footsteps, Princess Beatrice rewore her Lily Pelham dress by Erdem when appearing at the launch of event space The OWO, Whitehall in London in 2023. She paired the dress with some elegant Jimmy Choo 100 pumps.
Beatrice had first worn the unique frock back in 2012, when she attended the British Fashion Awards. Since then, she has worn it multiple times, getting her money's worth out of the designer piece. The dress, which is made of silk, didn't come cheap. Off the rack, Erdem silk dresses range from $1,645 on the low end to $19,995.
Her Jimmy Choo pumps usually retail for over $800, although they can sometimes be bagged for less. Along with her shoes, this outfit likely would have cost upwards of $2,500. Years later, Beatrice's dress is still highly sought after, with some listed on eBay for a staggering $1,500.
Princess Beatrice's Emilia Wickstead dress set her back a few grand
The Royal Ascot has always been renowned as a showcase for dazzling royal fashion. In 2024, Princess Beatrice was a vision as she attended the sporting event in a green Emilia Wickstead dress, accessorized with pastel yellow Aquazzura heels and a Juliette Botterill Millinery hat.
Decked out in florals and a fascinator, Beatrice embodied the aristo-chic vibe of the Royal Ascot. The vibrant frock contrasted perfectly against the princess' flame-hued locks, while the yellow shoes added a dash of frivolity to proceedings. And, as one might expect, Beatrice's regalia was far out of a price range befitting mere mortals.
The dress previously retailed for $3,700. Beatrice's heels would have set her back a pretty penny, too, with the simplest of pairs costing upwards of $600. The hat was also far from affordable, with side-swept hats by Juliette Botterill Millinery retailing from around $850 on the low end. Altogether, this outfit was presumably at least $4,500.
The royal looked glorious in Gucci at the Global Gift Gala
Once ridiculed for her fashion fails, Princess Beatrice now boasts a wardrobe full of high-end designer brands. Testament to the royal's incredible style evolution, her label of choice for ritzy events has been Gucci.
By 2018, Beatrice was fast becoming a Gucci it-girl. Appearing at the Global Gift Gala, which raises money for families in need around the world, the princess stunned in a two-tone cream and black Gucci gown, adorned with a giant sparkly bow. Showing off her newfound flair for fashion, Beatrice kept the ensemble simple, with minimal accessories and basic jewelry. But with a dress as stunning as this, who needs bougie trinkets?
Wearing her tresses down, she somewhat resembled fellow redhead Amy Adams at the 2017 Oscars. It was an apt resemblance since Beatrice's outfit came with a price tag befitting a Hollywood superstar. Those thinking of stealing the princess' style may want to think again (or at least forgo necessities for a few months), as her dress cost a whopping £3,500 (approximately $4,600 at the time).
Attending a V&A event, Princess Beatrice's dress and accessories amounted to thousands
Located in the posh South Kensington area of London, the Victoria and Albert Museum is a favorite among fashion lovers due to the sheer volume of historical and contemporary attire on display. Named in honor of Beatrice's great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, it also has longstanding royal ties.
In 2023, the museum debuted its Chanel exhibition, which quickly became one its most popular, having sold out within days of the launch. Being a royal, Princess Beatrice got first dibs on the exhibit, which she attended alongside fellow aristocrat Lady Gabriella Windsor, as well as celebs such as Hugh Grant and Georgia May Jagger. Rather than don Chanel for the exhibit (that would've be too on the royal nose), Beatrice stunned in a floral Vampire's Wife coord, consisting of a corset and matching ruffled maxi skirt. With her auburn hair and porcelain skin, she looked like a pre-Raphaelite painting gone goth.
The princess paired her two-piece set with equally high-end accessories and footwear, sporting a Fiona Kotur clutch, Jimmy Choo 100 heels, and Edge of Ember necklace. Beatrice's skirt and corset combo retailed for around $2,140. Her trusty Jimmy Choo shoes retail around the $800 mark, while Kotur clutches range from $550 to over $2,400. Meanwhile, her 18-carat gold plated necklace was somewhat more affordable at $228, bringing the total value of this fit anywhere from $3,700 to over $5,000.
Princess Beatrice's Wimbledon shirt dress may have looked unassuming, but it came with an eye-watering price tag
There were some major fashion misses at Wimbledon 2024, but Princess Beatrice was once again on her A-game. Though she kept things relatively casual, wearing her hair is a messy half-updo, she nonetheless stunned in a vibrant shirt dress by Monique Lhuillier, with floral motifs steadily becoming the princess' signature throughout 2024. With a bold multi-color pattern, it was giving a family-friendly "Midsommar" — in the best way possible. She paired the unique number with a Roger Vivier crochet clutch, which incorporated a quirky touch into the fairly casual fit.
Though the outfit may have appeared fairly unassuming, it was out of reach of most people's budgets. The dress was priced at a steep $3,295; likewise, her clutch cost a pretty penny at $1,895. Beatrice may have looked like the girl next door, but with an outfit amounting to $5,190, next door must be Bergdorf Goodman.
An ivory Royal Ascot outfit cost Princess Beatrice a small fortune
Appearing at Royal Ascot in 2023, Princess Beatrice looked her most regal yet. Dressed head to hem in ivory, she wore a Monique Lhuillier dress with exquisite lace floral detailing, paired with a pearl-clasp Anya Hindmarch clutch and matching Gianvito Rossi shoes. But it wouldn't be the Royal Ascot without some majestic millinery on display. To top off her dazzling ensemble, Beatrice donned a J.B.H. Millinery hat, dubbed the Seraphina, which featured intricate florals that matched her dress. Though white is notorious for washing out fair skin, Beatrice expertly pulled off the pale color palette of this coordinate.
This is another outfit that likely broke the bank. Beatrice's dress cost a steep £2,705 (approximately $3,500) and her accessories didn't come cheap, either. Her shoes and clutch each retail for $775, while her hat is available to buy at a dear £510 (around $660). The total value of this outfit amounts to a small fortune (or, at the very least, more than a few months' worth of most folks' rent) at approximately $5,700.
She stunned in a pricey pink fit at Royal Ascot
Appearing at the second day of Royal Ascot in 2024, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie had a delightful twinning moment, with both deciding to think pink. Beatrice looked ethereal in a floaty pastel outfit, pairing a super feminine Zimmermann dress with a pink Juliette Botterill Millinery headband, which resembled a floral crown. Crystal Roger Vivier pumps and a matching Vivier Flower Strauss Buckle clutch elevated the outfit from boho to bougie. A glowing Eugenie matched her big sister in a soft pink straw hat but kept things simple with a pleated dress.
The epitome of elegance, Beatrice exuded high-end luxury with this fabulous fit. Designer brand Zimmermann is one of the princess' favorites, and this particular dress retails for $1,450. Meanwhile, her headband, which was made to order, set her back over $600. She splurged an extra $1,995 for the pumps and $1,785 for the clutch. Be warned, royal fashion stans: The cumulative cost of this outfit is over $5,800.
At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Princess Beatrice wore an eye-wateringly expensive ensemble
From the father of the bride's absence to fiddly veils, a lot of things went wrong at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. But one thing that didn't put a blot on the happy day was Princess Beatrice's outfit.
After the hat-gate fiasco at Prince William's wedding seven years earlier (more on that later), the princess' fit was on point at the Sussexes' ceremony. Looking like a vintage doll, Beatrice donned a teal blue Roksanda dress with a snatched waist and full skirt, complete with stunning beaded detailing. At £12,000 (around $16,000), this dress is one of her most expensive ever, but Beatrice looked oh so fabulous rocking that big-budget regalia.
As for headgear, Beatrice swapped her zany accessories of yore for a simple and subtle matching hat by Stephen Jones, whose millinery starts at £210 (around $270). Interestingly, following the Wales' royal wedding in 2011, Jones told HuffPost that he found Beatrice's hat — an extraterrestrial-esque Philip Treacy piece — to be a bit much. "Beatrice should have worn something more discrete. You shouldn't want to tread on the bride's toes or wear a hat that's too crazy," he said. We can't help but wonder if the milliner got in touch with Beatrice to offer her some suitably understated headwear for the 2018 royal wedding.
Princess Beatrice paired her coronation dress with similarly costly headwear and earrings
If you only remembered her misses from her less fashionable era, you might have expected Princess Beatrice to be among the worst-dressed guests at King Charles III's coronation. But by the time the ceremony took place in May 2023, Beatrice was a fully fledged fashion girlie and thankfully didn't join Katy Perry as a meme-inducing guest. The princess turned heads in a bright fuchsia dress by Beulah London, complete with regal puff sleeves and a belt for a snatched waist. The dress cost a princely £695 (around $900).
Though it was as pricey as it was eye-catching, the frock was almost matched in value by a rather unassuming headband. On the special day, the royal paired her pink statement ensemble with a gold Emily London headpiece, which retails for £675. However, that's chump change when compared to the pièce de résistance of the outfit: Beatrice's Garrard Blaze Pink Sapphire earrings. At £37,000 (around $48,000), the jewels transform the outfit from aspirational it-girl to unattainable elite girl.
The princess' Richard Quinn dress and Chopard earrings came with a hefty price tag
Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have different approaches to royal style, with both showing off their distinguishable aesthetics at ritzy events. This was none more apparent than at Vogue World: London in 2023. While Eugenie kept things relatively simple in a silky green dress, Beatrice wore an altogether more idiosyncratic fit. The princess donned a dark green and yellow floral cape dress by Richard Quinn, complete with built-in opera gloves, black sling-back pumps, and diamond earrings custom made by Chopard, according to jewelry magazine Something About Rocks.
Richard Quinn was a fitting designer label for Beatrice, as Quinn himself has been synonymous with the British monarchy ever since Queen Elizabeth II sat front and center at the designer's fashion show in 2018. Several months before Beatrice's show-stopping appearance, Quinn divulged that he'd love to dress Princess Catherine someday. "An opera glove with a bow or something — we'll spice it up in a different way," he said (via The Independent). Beatrice's outfit at Vogue World sounds rather similar to Quinn's artistic vision, so one can't help but wonder if he changed his mind to work his magic on her in lieu of Catherine.
A similar, albeit far simpler, take on the Quinn dark floral dress retails for $1,180. Seeing as Beatrice's dress was much more intricate, it likely set her back more. Her Chopard jewels bring the value of the ensemble far higher; similar pairs of drop earrings retail for upwards of $60,000.
Pairing a sequinned Markarian dress with Aquazzura platforms, Princess Beatrice exuded luxury
Wowing during an appearance at the National Gallery in London in 2022, Princess Beatrice wore one of her costliest outfits yet. She shone like a diamond in a sequined sage green gown by Markarian. Retailing for $3,695, it was undoubtedly one of the most expensive dresses the royal had worn.
To add more dazzle to the get-up, Beatrice accessorized her frock with the signature "Lee" clutch by Tyler Ellis, which will set the princess' style copycats back $1,650. As for footwear, she veered out of her comfort zone — and royal style in general — with a pair of platform heels by Aquazzura, which originally retailed for $995. It's pretty rare to see a Windsor sport Spice Girls-esque chunky platforms, but we're viva forever-ing for it.
But by far the most expensive part of the elegant ensemble was the princess' Chopard L'Heure Du Diamant earrings. The dainty jewels cost $51,300, bringing the total value of the outfit to a staggering $57,640.
At Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding, Princess Beatrice wore a notoriously pricey fascinator
Of all the mishaps at Prince William and Princess Catherine's 2011 wedding, Princess Beatrice's stole the cake with her otherworldly headgear. Infamously, Beatrice donned a beige Philip Treacy fascinator that looked like modified antlers or the sort of thing one might see in "The Wicker Man." Princess Eugenie wore an equally odd fascinator — a bizarre feathered concoction. "They got hammered in the press and it was a little unfair," the princess' former stylist, Charlie Anderson, told People.
Beatrice may have been subject to ridicule, but her get-up is among the most expensive outfits the royals have ever worn. Though she is believed to have paid around $3,300 for the divisive fascinator, she ended up selling it on eBay for a whopping $130,000, with the money going to charities benefitting children around the world. "It has its own personality, and I am so happy that we have raised the most incredible amount of money and can make an even bigger change for the lives of some of the most vulnerable children across the world," Beatrice enthused (via People).
Valued at millions, Princess Beatrice's bridal coordinate is her most expensive ever
When she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, Princess Beatrice decided to make "something borrowed" the motto of her special day. She wore prized pieces belonging to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — a Norman Hartnell dress and the Queen Mary fringe tiara — and rewore a pair of much-loved Valentino shoes that have long been a Beatrice staple. Don't be fooled by this commitment to vintage thriftiness, however, as Beatrice's bridal coordinate was worth an absolute fortune.
Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bGwGYB2WvF
— Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 16, 2020
According to Express, the dress cost £250,000 (around $317,000). The jewel of the ensemble was the fringe tiara, which was worn by Elizabeth on her own special day in 1947. "The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice," a source told People. It has been valued at anywhere from £5 million to £7.5 million (around $6.5 million to $9.7 million).
As for the shoes? While Beatrice bought them years ago, similar Valentino pairs retail for $2,100 – an absolute steal compared to the rest of this fit. Now a part of royal history, the dress and shoes were later put on display at Windsor Castle. With a cumulative cost potentially around $10 million, Beatrice's bridal look remains the most expensive outfit she's ever worn.