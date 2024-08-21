Princess Beatrice's transformation from worst to best dressed has been a sight to behold. There once was a time when Beatrice was notorious for her unflattering garb, showcasing a seemingly endless successes of fashion fails. At best, she was dismissed over these fits, relegated to background royal as the more glamorous likes of Princess Catherine left fashion journos swooning; at worst, she was positively ridiculed, dubbed "frumpy."

But thanks to the expertise of stylist Olivia Buckingham, Beatrice is now a bonafide fashion girlie and is routinely snapped in haute couture worth more than most folks make in a month. "We discuss the event and what type of style would work even down to the finer details like jewelry and shoes," Buckingham explained to the Daily Mail. "I know that we both believe that if a woman can feel empowered and confident by clothes then that's what they should be used for."

It's a formula that's worked wonders for Beatrice, who is serving fashion goals with each new outfit. Unfortunately for most folks, those goals will remain unattainable, as the princess splashes out a small — and sometimes not so small — fortune on each of her coords. We're breaking down the most expensive outfits Princess Beatrice has ever worn.

