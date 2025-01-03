Matt Gaetz's TV Debut Has His Plastic Surgery On Everyone's Lips (& Not In A Good Way)
As one of President-elect Donald Trump's several ego-driven additions to his cabinet, Matt Gaetz's nomination as attorney general caused quite the uproar, thus causing his cabinet appointment to implode, and he ultimately dropped out from the role. Though he's no longer set to be a part of Trump's incoming administration, observers, especially his detractors, haven't refrained from laying down the ridicule whenever the moment presents itself.
While watching the debut episode of Gaetz's self-titled One America News Network (OANN) talk show on January 2, 2025, some viewers were quick to notice the former Florida representative's complexion wasn't exactly the face they've grown familiar with. Though his mouth has attracted attention for the scandalous things he's said and done, his sculpted cheekbones and mouth region, smoothed-over forehead, and reddened nose caught observers' attention for different reasons and had some instantly tossing accusations his way. "Matt Gaetz shows off the new Botox on his show on OANN," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Gross."
His cosmetic changes are clear as day
Former Florida representative Matt Gaetz is no stranger to facing plastic surgery rumors. In July 2024, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, an Alabama-based dermatologist, told Esquire that Gaetz might even have gone overboard with the Botox, thus resulting in unnatural alterations to his forehead area and around his eyes. "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," he said. Personalities like comedian Desi Lydic have also discussed Gaetz's potential plastic surgery. In a TikTok clip posted by the official "Daily Show" account on November 14, 2024, she specifically highlighted the possible Botox and fillers, among other changes, he might have used to enhance his appearance while also poking fun at his controversial reputation. "I'd also guess that he's had an upper bleph combined with a brow lift, which makes his face look way more symmetrical and way more likely to defund Planned Parenthood," she joked.
Regardless, his appearance on OANN offered all the more fodder for everyone to continue roasting him with. "I see Matt Gaetz went in to ask for the 'Wayne Newton Face' before his OAN debut tonight," MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski tweeted. Others took a more festive approach to ridiculing Gaetz in commemoration of the recent holiday season. "Matt Gaetz got a little too into the Christmas spirit and now permanently looks like he belongs in Whoville," another X user wrote. Some also took notice of the visibly pale rings around Gaetz's eyes and related his botched complexion to President-elect Donald Trump — infamous for his buzzworthy makeup fails — with one user asking, "Did he hire Trump's makeup artist?"