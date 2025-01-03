Matt Gaetz's TV Debut Has His Plastic Surgery On Everyone's Lips (& Not In A Good Way)

Former Florida representative Matt Gaetz is no stranger to facing plastic surgery rumors. In July 2024, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, an Alabama-based dermatologist, told Esquire that Gaetz might even have gone overboard with the Botox, thus resulting in unnatural alterations to his forehead area and around his eyes. "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," he said. Personalities like comedian Desi Lydic have also discussed Gaetz's potential plastic surgery. In a TikTok clip posted by the official "Daily Show" account on November 14, 2024, she specifically highlighted the possible Botox and fillers, among other changes, he might have used to enhance his appearance while also poking fun at his controversial reputation. "I'd also guess that he's had an upper bleph combined with a brow lift, which makes his face look way more symmetrical and way more likely to defund Planned Parenthood," she joked.

Regardless, his appearance on OANN offered all the more fodder for everyone to continue roasting him with. "I see Matt Gaetz went in to ask for the 'Wayne Newton Face' before his OAN debut tonight," MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski tweeted. Others took a more festive approach to ridiculing Gaetz in commemoration of the recent holiday season. "Matt Gaetz got a little too into the Christmas spirit and now permanently looks like he belongs in Whoville," another X user wrote. Some also took notice of the visibly pale rings around Gaetz's eyes and related his botched complexion to President-elect Donald Trump — infamous for his buzzworthy makeup fails — with one user asking, "Did he hire Trump's makeup artist?"

