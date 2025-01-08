Why Monica Barbaro From A Complete Unknown Looks So Familiar

Monica Barbaro didn't initially plan to go into acting — in fact, she grew up with dreams of being a ballerina. However, while studying at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts to study dance, she began to find herself gravitating towards acting. "When I went to NYU, I took as many electives as I could in acting...Once I got out [of school] I was like, 'OK, this is my time." I had that realization, I can't not do this any longer,'" she told Cosmopolitan in 2016.

After graduating in 2010, Barbaro moved home to San Francisco to start out in a smaller pool of actors. Soon enough, she booked her first commercials. Some of her TV spot credits include a 2014 Navy Federal Credit Union ad, multiple Verizon ads, and a 2013 Lumosity ad.

Barbaro also ended up in a lot of short films. In a 2013 short titled "Tinker," she scored her first significant role when she was picked to play the part of Alice. "These guys were great, they built this entire set in this big apartment warehouse that they had," she recalled to Soma Magazine. "They just poured all their money and love and time into this period piece... I couldn't have been more fortunate to start off that way."

