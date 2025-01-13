Inside Jason Segel's Star-Studded Dating History

Jason Segel has been a comic genius for decades, since his early acting days on "Freaks and Geeks" through his years on "How I Met Your Mother" and his numerous hit films. Throughout his time in the spotlight, Segel has largely managed to keep his private life low-key, despite some A-list partners and long-term romances, both with some of his co-stars and with women who weren't in showbusiness all together.

Now, Segel is basking in the success of his hit Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," and he's enjoying the glory alongside his gorgeous girlfriend Kayla Radomski. The pair have been romantically linked since October 2023, when they were spotted at Universal Studios enjoying a night of fun and fear at Halloween Horror Nights. Since then, she's been effusive in her support and love of her funnyman beau.

Segel's romance with Radomski — who is an actress and professional dancer — came two years after the Golden Globe-nominated actor called it quits from his girlfriend of eight years, Alexis Mixter. However, Segel's lovelife has always played a big part in his career, beginning with an on-set romance to a break-up that inspired his debut feature screenplay, "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."

