Kimberly Guilfoyle & Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Go Way Back

Though her name is synonymous with the Trumps — albeit not so much anymore since her spit with Donald Trump Jr. — Kimberly Guilfoyle had a notable reign in television. Joining Fox News in 2006, Guilfoyle's rise and fall at the network was highly publicized and ultimately left her without a job in TV. But before she left her post in 2018, the former Fox News host made a lasting impact on her colleagues, ultimately leading her to a sweet friendship with "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

The pair became chummy while working at the conservative news network together. When Earhardt snagged her gig on "Fox & Friends," Guilfoyle announced her new post on Fox News show "The Five." "I know Ainsley back how many years ago, I know this was your dream," Guilfoyle said on the broadcast, adding with a smile, "Congratulations to you and your family. All the best!" (per YouTube). Congratulations became a constant theme in Guilfoyle and Earhardt's friendship. When Guilfoyle gave a shoutout to her friend for boosting "Fox & Friends" ratings on X (then Twitter) in 2016, Earhardt responded with: "@kimguilfoyle Thank you!! And Happy Birthday, my sweet friend!!" In 2017, Guilfoyle posted a photo on Facebook with Earhardt and her now-fiancé Sean Hannity to congratulate Earhardt on her cover photo for Metropolitan Magazine. When Fox News CEO Roger Ailes died the same year, Guilfoyle and Earhardt posed with other Fox News colleagues in a Facebook photo for a toast in memoriam.

Ever since Guilfoyle left the network, however, there haven't been signs of their friendship on social media like there had been before. The question is: Are the two still friends?