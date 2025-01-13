Kimberly Guilfoyle & Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Go Way Back
Though her name is synonymous with the Trumps — albeit not so much anymore since her spit with Donald Trump Jr. — Kimberly Guilfoyle had a notable reign in television. Joining Fox News in 2006, Guilfoyle's rise and fall at the network was highly publicized and ultimately left her without a job in TV. But before she left her post in 2018, the former Fox News host made a lasting impact on her colleagues, ultimately leading her to a sweet friendship with "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt.
The pair became chummy while working at the conservative news network together. When Earhardt snagged her gig on "Fox & Friends," Guilfoyle announced her new post on Fox News show "The Five." "I know Ainsley back how many years ago, I know this was your dream," Guilfoyle said on the broadcast, adding with a smile, "Congratulations to you and your family. All the best!" (per YouTube). Congratulations became a constant theme in Guilfoyle and Earhardt's friendship. When Guilfoyle gave a shoutout to her friend for boosting "Fox & Friends" ratings on X (then Twitter) in 2016, Earhardt responded with: "@kimguilfoyle Thank you!! And Happy Birthday, my sweet friend!!" In 2017, Guilfoyle posted a photo on Facebook with Earhardt and her now-fiancé Sean Hannity to congratulate Earhardt on her cover photo for Metropolitan Magazine. When Fox News CEO Roger Ailes died the same year, Guilfoyle and Earhardt posed with other Fox News colleagues in a Facebook photo for a toast in memoriam.
Ever since Guilfoyle left the network, however, there haven't been signs of their friendship on social media like there had been before. The question is: Are the two still friends?
Are Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ainsley Earhardt still friends?
Considering the lack of posts about Ainsley Earhardt from the ever-present social media user Kimberly Guilfoyle, it's safe to say that the two aren't as close as they used to be. As Nicki Swift notes, Guilfoyle may have outed Earhardt's relationship with Sean Hannity years before they were an item. One of the most bizarre things about Earhardt and Hannity's relationship is that they were weirdly secretive about their romance, constantly denying speculations that they were together. In June 2020 — the month Vanity Fair outed the couple — a source in their inner circle told People that Earhardt and Hannity had been "seeing each other very secretively for years."
That fact may have not been speculated if it wasn't for Guilfoyle fueling the fire. The Facebook post that Guilfoyle made to congratulate her friend on the Metropolitan Magazine cover also included Hannity in the middle of the two women (as seen above). Although Earhardt split from her husband in 2018, and Hannity divorced from his wife in 2020, the snuggly photo of Guilfoyle, Hannity, and Earhardt was taken in 2017; they may have been attempting to look like just close colleagues. Guilfoyle's messy behavior — something that may have sealed the deal on her breakup with Donald Trump Jr. — is likely a factor in why she and Earhardt are no longer perceived as friends.