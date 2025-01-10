Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tone-Deaf Selfie Proves She Finally Ditched Last Hint Of Don Jr. Relationship
By now, those familiar with Donald Trump Jr.'s apparent ex-fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle know the former Fox News personality is quite fond of leaving little to the imagination with her wardrobe choices. So, while one of the latest revealing looks that graced her Instagram story probably wasn't surprising to see, the timing of her picture could not have been any worse, given what she had previously posted about and her subsequent stories.
On January 9, 2025, Guilfoyle posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story sporting a white mini-dress and go-go boots. She also used the opportunity to promote the coconut water brand Coco Love Water, which she is admittedly "OBSESSED!" with. While such clothing and behavior is on brand for Guilfoyle, who's often seen flaunting tacky mini-dresses and revealing outfits, the post made for an awkward, perhaps inappropriate, transition from her previous story posts, which focused heavily on the 2025 Los Angeles fires. Unsurprisingly, they harbored conservative and pro-Trump sentiments surrounding the fires, like placing the blame on the California Governor — who happens to be her ex-husband, Gavin Newsom — and supporting the idea that President-elect Donald Trump predicted the fires could happen on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. After sharing the pic of herself, she worsened the situation by reverting back to her original topic and posting more about Newsom and the fires.
She made a subtle statement about her relationship with Don Jr.
While Kimberly Guilfoyle certainly missed the mark when she sandwiched a hybrid modeling post and brand advertisement between multiple stories related to the 2025 Los Angeles fires, she did, however, show she might now be able to read the room in another capacity. Some of Guilfoyle's previous posts have shown she might not be ready to let go of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., such as the picture she shared on Eric Trump's birthday to remind Don Jr. of happier times. However, it seems like she might have finally gotten the hint, considering she wasn't wearing her engagement ring in the coconut water pic on her Story.
Taking into account her lavish outfit, proud figure, and lack of engagement ring the picture displayed, perhaps Guilfoyle's Story is a telling sign that she has finally moved on from Don Jr. and is possibly redirecting her focus back toward promoting her own interests. And while she might have been humiliated when Don Jr. ditched her for his reported mistress, the confidence she exudes in the picture shows she might be less affected than we previously thought.