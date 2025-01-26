Carnie Wilson's Tragic Real-Life Story

The following article contains references to substance abuse, disordered eating, suicidal ideation, and postpartum depression.

Carnie Wilson is best known by many as one of the three members of Wilson Phillips, the '90s singing group responsible for the hit song "Hold On," among others. Wilson went on to become a talk show host, a producer, a reality TV star, and mother to two daughters, Lola and Luciana. She has thrived in the public eye, known for her candor and humor, as well as her musical prowess. But in stark contrast to the upbeat message of the song "Hold On," the Wilson Phillips singer has weathered plenty of dark times that she nearly didn't make it through. While it's true that Wilson may have a staggering net worth of $14 million, that has not insulated her from tragedy.

From her dysfunctional childhood to dealing with weight gain while under public scrutiny, overcoming addictive behaviors, and losing loved ones, Carnie Wilson has been through a lot. Her struggles, both public and private, have not kept her down, and she prides herself on being open about her experiences so that she might help others who can relate.

In 2024, Wilson told Closer Weekly her life was "glorious, surreal and very, very real at the same time." Here is a look at the tragic story of Carnie Wilson and how she overcame so many obstacles.