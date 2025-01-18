The Stunning Transformation Of Jenny Slate

In 2009, Jenny Slate thought she was finally getting her big break when she was chosen to be a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Landing the gig was a dream come true for Slate, but the reality of the job itself was not what she had envisioned. "That experience was very intense ... everyone was really nice to me, but I was incredibly disappointed in myself" she revealed on "The Off Camera Show."

Slate was fired from the show after just one season, and many fans thought it was due to her accidentally saying the F-word during a live broadcast, but she later clarified that wasn't the case. "I just didn't belong there," Slate told InStyle. "I didn't do a good job, I didn't click," adding that she didn't know what show creator Lorne Michaels thought of her at the time.

The "SNL" experience took a toll on the actor, who suffered stage fright as a result of what she saw as a failing on her part. She told "The Off Camera Show" that she was unable to do stand-up without feeling like she was being judged harshly. "I was too sensitive, and when I got up on stage I just felt like everyone hates me," Slate shared. The comic also found she could no longer perform with the sense of happiness that brought her to the stage in the first place. "I couldn't do my stand-up joyfully. I was like a ghost of myself," she said. Slate briefly stopped performing, but ultimately decided she wasn't going to let this setback stand in her way.

