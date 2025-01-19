Tragic Details About Princess Margaret's Only Daughter Lady Sarah Chatto

Despite being born into royalty, Lady Sarah Chatto (née Armstrong-Jones) — the niece of Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Princess Margaret – has never been one for the spotlight. Rather than partaking in the pomp and circumstance of royal life, Lady Chatto appears to be content focusing her attention on the arts. Chatto is an award-winning painter in her own right, having been a regular contributor to the Redfern Gallery in London since the mid-1990s (i.e. about half her life). She's also long been involved in the Royal Ballet, and ultimately followed in her mother's footsteps in by becoming president of the organization in 2024, taking over the role from first cousin King Charles III .

Additionally, Lady Chatto has spent much of her adult life building a family. She married actor Daniel Chatto in 1994, with the pair welcoming their children – Samuel and Arthur Chatto — into the world in 1996 and 1999. Samuel has chosen to follow in his own mother's footsteps and become an artist, while Arthur opted to enlist in the Royal Marines. But while Lady Chatto's household seems to exist on the outskirts of the larger royal family — and she herself is unlikely to ever be a working royal — Princess Margaret's one and only daughter certainly hasn't been immune to the family tragedies that have befallen the house of Windsor, nor did she always have the most stable family life during her own formative years.

