A Look At Noor Alfallah's Famous Past Beaus, Including Al Pacino
In the summer of 2023, legendary "Scarface" actor Al Pacino made headlines when he welcomed a new baby with then-girlfriend Noor Alfallah — a film producer who is more than 50 years Pacino's junior. But while the massive age gap between Pacino and Alfallah turned heads when the news first broke, it was just another day for Alfallah. The "Dead Man's Wire" producer is no stranger to age-gap relationships, and Pacino is hardly her only past beau to have a significant number of years on her.
Alfallah explained her affinity for older men in a 2024 interview with Vogue Arabia. "I was born in the wrong generation," she said. "I've been an old soul all my life. I have friends who are 70 years old; men and women who are just totally my friends who I love, who I'd rather be with than people my age. ... I think I like the wisdom, the experience, the life in them. That's attractive to me."
Alfallah added that while she was born in California, she spent a good chunk of her formative years living on the Arabian Peninsula. So, when she moved back to the United States in her later teenage years, she found it difficult to find a place in any of her peers' pre-existing friend groups. As a result, she spent a lot of time hanging out with her parents and their friends. "I think that's how a lot of my friends ended up becoming older than me," she said.
Noor Alfallah had a fling with Mick Jagger
In 2017, a then-22-year-old Noor Alfallah began dating veteran musician Mick Jagger, frontman of The Rolling Stones. The legendary English rocker was 74 years old when he started seeing Alfallah romantically. This was after he and his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick — who is also much younger than he is — had decided to take a break. Alfallah and Jagger ended up calling it quits around early 2018, and Jagger got back together with Hamrick.
In an interview with Hello! addressing their breakup, Alfallah said her 52-year age gap with Jagger was never an issue for her and that she looks back on the experience fondly. "Our ages didn't matter to me. The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels," she shared. "It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me." Interestingly enough, this sentiment seems to be shared by Hamrick, who doesn't sweat her own 44-year age gap with Jagger. Hamrick also does her best to ignore those who take issue with her relationship "Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business," she told The Sunday Times in 2024.
Noor Alfallah may not have actually dated Nicolas Berggruen
Not long after her breakup with Mick Jagger, Noor Alfallah reportedly began seeing billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen. The two reportedly first crossed paths in New York City, though it's not clear exactly how or when their supposed romance began. At any rate, they seemingly went Instagram official in the summer of 2018 when Alfallah made a post wishing Berggruen a happy 57th birthday.
It's not really clear when they broke up, either, though their last public appearance for a while came in a February 2020 Instagram post. However, Alfallah and Berggruen apparently remained friends, as they would eventually be seen together in public again — even after Alfallah had moved on to other relationships. In October 2023, the Daily Mail shared exlusive photos of the two attending a Sting concert together.
All that being said, there has been some doubt regarding whether or not Alfallah's relationship with Berggruen was ever romantic to begin with. Zara Rahim, who is described as Alfallah's consultant and advisor, threw cold water on the reports in a 2024 statement to Air Mail. "She has never dated Nicolas Berggruen," Rahim asserted. "They are simply friends."
Noor Alfallah shut down rumors of a romance with Clint Eastwood
The public getting the wrong idea about Noor Alfallah and Nicolas Berggruen certainly wouldn't be an isolated incident. After all, the film producer herself had to set the record straight following speculation that she was dating legendary actor Clint Eastwood. The rumor mill briefly churned in early 2019 when Alfallah and Eastwood — who were 23 and 88 years old, respectively, at the time — were photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.
Alfallah was quick to torpedo the rumors in a statement to the Daily Mail. "There is no relationship, we're not dating. There is no relationship," she said. "We're family friends, and my family was there, and that's it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me, there's no relationship." The pictures taken of Alfallah and the "Gran Torino" actor actually lend credence to this statement. Eastwood was photographed behind the wheel of a car, while Alfallah was seen in the back seat... which doesn't exactly scream, "We're on a date."
Noor Alfallah had a baby with Al Pacino
While Noor Alfallah may just be friends with Nicolas Berggruen and Clint Eastwood, there's no misunderstanding the nature of her past relationship with Al Pacino. So, here's what we know about how Alfallah and Pacino's romance began: As the producer recalled in her 2024 interview with Vogue Arabia, she and Pacino started off as friends but developed a closer bond following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies," Alfallah recalled. "It was like film school with Al Pacino. ... I guess, it just became something more." Fast-forward to June 2023, when Alfallah and Pacino — who were 29 and 83, respectively, at the time — welcomed their son Roman into the world. "Becoming a mom — to be honest — it's greater than I ever could imagine," Alfallah told Vogue Arabia. "Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed."
Speaking to People, Pacino confirmed that he and Alfallah were no longer romantically involved as of October 2024. A rep for the actor added that the two were still friends, and had settled into a co-parenting dynamic. Alfallah herself echoed this sentiment in a chat with TMZ that very same month.
Noor Alfallah has addressed those Bill Maher rumors
Around the time Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino clarified the nature of their relationship in October 2024, Alfallah once again had to contend with the rumor mill. According to a People exclusive, the film producer had been spotted going out with comedian and TV personality Bill Maher — who is 38 years her senior — on multiple occasions. However, one of the outlet's sources downplayed the nature of the relationship, saying that the two were friends and nothing more. Alfallah herself said the same while speaking with TMZ.
Maher, on the other hand, had quite a bit to say when he appeared on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast" later that same month. During the interview, Maher claimed he was single and not actively pursuing any kind of relationship. But he also took aim at those who would criticize him for dating women who are younger than he is. Notably, Maher has previously been linked to the likes of singer Anjulie Persaud and podcaster Cara Santa Maria, both of whom are 27 years his junior. "The people who are pissed off at that, f*** you," Maher said. "You do you, I do me. You do what works for you." Maher declined to delve into specifics, however, adding that he doesn't "really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life."