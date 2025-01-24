A Look At Noor Alfallah's Famous Past Beaus, Including Al Pacino

In the summer of 2023, legendary "Scarface" actor Al Pacino made headlines when he welcomed a new baby with then-girlfriend Noor Alfallah — a film producer who is more than 50 years Pacino's junior. But while the massive age gap between Pacino and Alfallah turned heads when the news first broke, it was just another day for Alfallah. The "Dead Man's Wire" producer is no stranger to age-gap relationships, and Pacino is hardly her only past beau to have a significant number of years on her.

Alfallah explained her affinity for older men in a 2024 interview with Vogue Arabia. "I was born in the wrong generation," she said. "I've been an old soul all my life. I have friends who are 70 years old; men and women who are just totally my friends who I love, who I'd rather be with than people my age. ... I think I like the wisdom, the experience, the life in them. That's attractive to me."

Alfallah added that while she was born in California, she spent a good chunk of her formative years living on the Arabian Peninsula. So, when she moved back to the United States in her later teenage years, she found it difficult to find a place in any of her peers' pre-existing friend groups. As a result, she spent a lot of time hanging out with her parents and their friends. "I think that's how a lot of my friends ended up becoming older than me," she said.

