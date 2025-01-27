The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kristen Bell Has Ever Worn
Actor and stage star Kristen Bell always seems to be full of candor and a good sense of humor. Not one to shy away from debunking rumors about herself or her husband Dax Shepard, "The Good Place" star is known for being herself wherever she goes. The mother of two has often charmed reporters and held herself with grace while navigating issues like mental health and being a public figure. Being a prominent figure on television and the big screen since the early 2000s, the transformation of Kristen Bell has been stunning.
However, this doesn't mean Bell doesn't trip up from time to time. With being in the public eye comes some scrutiny, so not every outfit she wears can be a winner. The "Frozen" star has had her share of fashion ups and downs over the years. Here's a quick roundup of some of the most inappropriate outfits Kristen Bell has ever worn.
Kristen Bell leaves little to the imagination in sheer shirt dress
While promoting the first season of the Netflix show "Nobody Wants This," Kristen Bell appeared on "Good Morning America" in 2024 wearing quite a statement piece. Wearing a sheer button-down and skirt combo, the "Veronica Mars" star definitely turned some heads. Considering "Good Morning America" is a family-friendly show open to a wide audience, baring so much of herself was quite the choice for Bell, especially since she was seated next to her co-star Adam Brody, who was wearing a sweater and slacks, showing that Bell's outfit must've made her quite chilly.
"Nobody Wants This" is a show about an agnostic sex therapist Joanne, played by Bell, who meets a rabbi going through a breakup, Noah, played by Brody. In the show's first season, the duo must overcome obstacles to pursue a romantic spark. The series took Netflix by storm and has officially been renewed for a second season. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Erin Foster describes how she pulled from her own personal source material to create the hit show. "The emotional themes of the show are really, really accurate to my real experience. It's just that the situations aren't the same," Foster confided.
Kristen Bell misunderstood the Western assignment
Stylist to the stars Matthew Collins invited Kristen Bell and some friends to hang out for a western-themed birthday bash in December 2021. "Celebrating my last weekend in my [30s] by frolicking in the desert, dressing up like cowboys/cowgirls and surrounded by SOOO much LOVE," he wrote on Instagram. While the rest of the guests seemed to dress for the outdoorsy occasion, Bell opted for a floor-length evening gown with sheer cut-outs. Her hat also seemed a bit out of place, more "Coachella" and less "on the ranch" than the rest of her counterparts.
Even though Collins is not responsible for Bell's current sheer trend, it's clear the two have a wonderful working relationship. The "Like Father" actor appears throughout Collins's portfolio, and Collins has been known to pamper stars such as Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Kristen Stewart, and many more.
Kristen Bell might need to buy a new iron
Although Kristen Bell seems to live an incredibly normal life, that doesn't mean she can't get rid of some stubborn wrinkles. Even as a busy mom and "Hello Bello" entrepreneur, Bell can find the time to steam out her gorgeous jumpsuit before snapping some action shots. Seen here at the end of an in-home photo shoot where she was goofing off in her usual effervescent way, the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actress is doing a more somber pose to round it out.
Whereas not everyone may find wrinkled trousers to be inappropriate, it is interesting to espouse such a casual approach towards fine linens, especially since she and her husband Dax Shepard can easily afford any type of fancy steamer or iron they could ever want. Chalk it up to just another anomaly of living a lavish life in a down-to-earth way.
Kristen Bell enjoys another sheer shocker
Once again, on the press tour for "Nobody Wants This," Kristen Bell wore a blue ensemble for another "Good Morning America" stint. For this second interview, Bell opted for a sheer top with a matching bralette underneath. Bell's current stylist Nicole Chavez is referring to this era as "The Lifeguard" star's "naked tour." Posting a story to Instagram, Chavez documented Bell walking down a hotel hallway seemingly missing pants, titling it "the naked tour continues ..." (via People).
Accessorizing her look and fringe belt with a button-down shirt, jacket, and umbrella, Bell seems to truly be living it up in this era of personal fashion freedom — and maybe evoking the dark style of Morticia Addams.
Kristen Bell was a little too casual for a press event
Swinging in the opposite direction of her current "naked tour," Kristen Bell was spotted appearing a bit too casual on the red carpet. During a press event for the hit sitcom "The Good Place," Bell wore an off-the-shoulder bandage top and flowing white pants. Whereas the look would be perfect for a casual dinner on Martha's Vineyard, it felt a little too dressed down for a promotional event, especially since Bell appeared alongside her fabulous "The Good Place" co-star Ted Danson, who was dressed in a suit jacket and slacks.
As a mom on the go, though, it makes plenty of sense that Bell would opt for comfort over fashion. It's also a testament to how far she's come on her fashionista journey, and credit to her fabulous stylists that have encouraged her along the way. Perhaps it's this adaptability and willingness to try new things that has made Bell's marriage to Dax Shepard one of the strongest in Hollywood.