Kimberly Guilfoyle Channels Alina Habba With Latest Look & Makes The Same Furry Faux Pas

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle officially called it quits in December 2024, but Guilfoyle still seems to be a part of the Trump political circle. She's Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Greece, and she made an appearance at some of Trump's inauguration events. And at more than one, she seemed to take a page from Alina Habba's style book by wearing a feathery coat. Animal-themed accessories seem to be a favorite of Habba's; Habba's been called out for wearing a tacky fur coat multiple times, and other Habba fashion fails have included wearing feathers.

Guilfoyle was seen wearing a white feathery jacket over a blue gown in a set of photos posted on Instagram by Richard Grenell, a foreign policy advisor from Trump's first term. And the coat just doesn't seem to match with the sleek sequined gown that she's wearing; it seemed like she was trying too hard to stand out. She was seen wearing what seems to be the same jacket at another event, paired with yet another sequin-laden gown. Admittedly, these seem to be gala style events where you go all out with your outfits, but Guilfoyle's feathers (real? fake?) don't really seem to match with her dress choice, and overall, it's giving Big Bird, look-at-me vibes as compared to stylish elegance.