Cher's Stunning Hair Transformation Through The Years

We probably don't need to introduce you to the likes of Cher, as the star is quite literally the goddess of pop, and for good reason. From the moment she stepped foot on the scene, the singer has done nothing but astonish and inspire fans with her talent, attitude, and style, and has zero plans of slowing down anytime soon. "I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish, and I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done," she explained on "Good Morning Britain."

While we've witnessed the stunning transformation of Cher over the years, one thing has remained the same; the star is always rocking a new and incredible do with not a gray hair in sight. "[Going gray] is fine for other girls," she told People in 2022. "I'm just not doing it!" Again, goddess of pop for a reason. From her signature, sleek "Cher hair" to voluminous blond curls, and everything in between, here's a look at some of Cher's most iconic hairstyles through the decades.