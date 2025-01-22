Carrie Underwood's Shady Inauguration Day Behavior Has Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Brewing
Carrie Underwood's performance of "America the Beautiful" on Inauguration Day lasted only minutes, but the buzz surrounding her shady behavior and apparent feud with Kamala Harris could last for years. Beyond Underwood's reported diva antics, which totally put a sour note on the moment, social media is rife with posts examining her interaction — or the lack of — with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Right after the inauguration performance, the "Somethin' Bad" singer turned and came face-to-face with Kamala Harris. But, instead of acknowledging Harris, she ignored her and shook hands with Former President Joe Biden, who was seated right beside her. Underwood then crossed rows and shook hands with both Donald Trump and his VP, JD Vance, before exiting the room.
— Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) January 20, 2025
As expected, Republicans and Democrats have starkly different feelings about the Harris snub. Pro-Trump supporters applaud Underwood for ignoring Harris, while others find her behavior petty and contradictory to her statement about humility and unity. However, both sides fully agree her actions were deliberate. The good news for the singer is that she has an entire political party backing her in her feud with Kamala Harris. The bad news? She's also facing an entire political party. And judging by the Carrie Underwood plastic surgery memes flooding the internet, the singer might be in for a tough road ahead.
Kamala Harris' body language during Underwood's inauguration performance hints the feeling is mutual
Standing directly behind Carrie Underwood, Kamala Harris' expressions were on full display during the performance. While she mouthed the lyrics, she looked unenthusiastic and less than impressed with Underwood's vocal skills. Unsurprisingly, this also polarized the internet, with the singer's fans interpreting it as a clear sign that Harris dislikes her. However, the former VP's fans argued that her expressions simply reflected her disappointment with the performance.
Underwood notably performed a cappella at the inauguration due to faulty equipment, birthing the humorous lore that the audio engineer was secretly anti-MAGA and held a personal grudge against the singer. Whether or not the rumors of a feud between the two women are true, the drama has undoubtedly earned a spot among Carrie Underwood's most controversial moments. And with Donald Trump breathing new life into her feud with Kelly Clarkson, 2025 is shaping up to be Underwood's most chaotic year yet.