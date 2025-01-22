Carrie Underwood's Shady Inauguration Day Behavior Has Kamala Harris Feud Rumors Brewing

Standing directly behind Carrie Underwood, Kamala Harris' expressions were on full display during the performance. While she mouthed the lyrics, she looked unenthusiastic and less than impressed with Underwood's vocal skills. Unsurprisingly, this also polarized the internet, with the singer's fans interpreting it as a clear sign that Harris dislikes her. However, the former VP's fans argued that her expressions simply reflected her disappointment with the performance.

Advertisement

Underwood notably performed a cappella at the inauguration due to faulty equipment, birthing the humorous lore that the audio engineer was secretly anti-MAGA and held a personal grudge against the singer. Whether or not the rumors of a feud between the two women are true, the drama has undoubtedly earned a spot among Carrie Underwood's most controversial moments. And with Donald Trump breathing new life into her feud with Kelly Clarkson, 2025 is shaping up to be Underwood's most chaotic year yet.