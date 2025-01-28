The Stunning Transformation Of Julia Fox

When Julia Fox moved from her native Italy to New York City as a child, she couldn't possibly have known the impact she would eventually have on U.S. pop culture. Fox survived a wild and tragic childhood, and while most 18-year-olds were suffering from senioritis, Fox was working as a dominatrix, a job that gave her financial freedom, not to mention some improv chops. From there, her glow-up was nothing short of dazzling.

What you might not know about Julia Fox is that she's not only a NYC socialite, but she's also a designer, a multimedia artist, a muse, an actor, and an author. She's done it all, with a mix of confidence and self-deprecation, humor and pathos, and of course, amazing style. Fox's It Girl status was cemented during the summer of 2024 when she was name-dropped in Charlie XCX's hit song "360," the chorus of which goes, "I'm everywhere/I'm so Julia." Fox dropped her own single, "Down the Drain," around the same time, and the lyrics she wrote herself in mere minutes. What's next for Fox is anyone's guess, but how she got to where she is today is fascinating. Read on to learn more about the truly stunning transformation of Julia Fox.

