The Transformation Of Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca

Francesca Eastwood was born in 1993. Her mother, Frances Fisher, met her father, Clint Eastwood, in 1989 when she starred alongside him in the film "Pink Cadillac." They never married, but were a couple for several years, going on to appear onscreen together in Eastwood's Oscar-winning western, "Unforgiven." They split up in 1995, but remained friendly as exes. "I believe when you have loved someone, if you don't destroy it with pettiness, then the love is always there," Fisher told SFGate in 2004.

Given that both her parents were actors and her dad was an Oscar-winning director, it's not surprising that many of Francesca's earliest memories came from movie sets. In fact, Francesca was still an infant when her mother took her to Texas while filming "The Stars Fell on Henrietta." As Fisher told the Los Angeles Times in 1995, having her young daughter with her while she worked had been "the best of both worlds." Francesca recalled that seminal experience during a 2015 interview with Esquire. "My first role was as the baby in 'The Stars Fell on Henrietta,'" she said. "Funny story about that is I had a huge head and when they shot the photo for the poster, my head was larger than all the adults, so they had to shrink it down in post."

A few years later, her director dad cast the 6-year-old to play his character's daughter in his 1999 film "True Crime." According to Francesca, she burst into tears when she saw her identical-looking stand-in, believing she was being replaced. "My dad saw me crying and yelled, 'Start rolling! Start rolling!' So I'm actually genuinely crying in that scene," she recalled.