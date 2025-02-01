Kate Middleton Never Wears This One Thing Found In Queen Camilla's Closet

Although she would never leave the house in a garment usually worn by parachutists, sources say Kate Middleton secretly dons a jumpsuit in private, staying away from the palace windows, of course. According to designer Donna Ida, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh often buys from her, once purchasing a jumpsuit for herself and Kate. "She got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate," Ida told Sebastian Shakespeare for the Daily Mail in 2019, adding that Sophie said: "Kate wants one, can I get one as well?"

Ida believes the Sadie jumpsuit is not a part of the princess' royal wardrobe and is most likely something she throws on in the privacy of her own home. "Kate's never been seen wearing it in public. It's home-wear," she quipped. However, Sophie certainly has no problem sporting that kind of garment on occasion. Since joining the royal family, the duchess' style has changed, making room for more playful looks.

Kate and Sophie have one major style similarity: they both recycle outfits. It is something that British designer Suzannah Crabb admires about the two of them. "As always, and what I absolutely notice about the British royals, is that they always wear their pieces again," Crabb told People, who noted that Kate and Sophie are both clients of hers. "They are mindful, realistic and have strong values."

