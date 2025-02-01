Kate Middleton Never Wears This One Thing Found In Queen Camilla's Closet
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made it her royal duty to serve the chicest looks outside of the palace. From the queen of athleisure to embracing vintage fashion, Kate has proven she can pull off virtually any look — she even inspired Ivanka Trump's inauguration outfit. While her closet consists of a myriad of styles, there are a few wardrobe pieces Kate would never be caught dead wearing. The laundry list of common looks includes a jumpsuit, which would never be seen on Kate, but has been sported by another royal: Queen Camilla.
The all-in-one garment was once a polarizing style choice for the Queen, who wore a strikingly vibrant blue Anna Valentine jumpsuit during the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace in June 2023, as seen below. The loose silhouette combined with the loud color was just one of the many times Camilla's fashion faux pas shattered the royals' tidy image. A piece as flowy as Camilla's jumpsuit is not something Kate keeps in her closet. Kate's style has changed throughout the years; while she has certainly incorporated more power suits into her everyday attire, the princess avoids the one-piecers.
Has Kate Middleton ever worn a jumpsuit?
Although she would never leave the house in a garment usually worn by parachutists, sources say Kate Middleton secretly dons a jumpsuit in private, staying away from the palace windows, of course. According to designer Donna Ida, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh often buys from her, once purchasing a jumpsuit for herself and Kate. "She got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate," Ida told Sebastian Shakespeare for the Daily Mail in 2019, adding that Sophie said: "Kate wants one, can I get one as well?"
Ida believes the Sadie jumpsuit is not a part of the princess' royal wardrobe and is most likely something she throws on in the privacy of her own home. "Kate's never been seen wearing it in public. It's home-wear," she quipped. However, Sophie certainly has no problem sporting that kind of garment on occasion. Since joining the royal family, the duchess' style has changed, making room for more playful looks.
Kate and Sophie have one major style similarity: they both recycle outfits. It is something that British designer Suzannah Crabb admires about the two of them. "As always, and what I absolutely notice about the British royals, is that they always wear their pieces again," Crabb told People, who noted that Kate and Sophie are both clients of hers. "They are mindful, realistic and have strong values."