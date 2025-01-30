Celebrity Children Who Made Their Stunning Debut On The Red Carpet
What can we say? There's just something about seeing celebrities on the red carpet that we simply adore. Whether it's the premiere of a highly anticipated movie, a glittering film festival, or a simple party, photographers are always out in force so we can delight in the sheer glamour of it all. Over the years, we've seen red carpet dresses that left little to the imagination, the absolute worst-dressed stars ever, and much more. But there's one red carpet phenomenon that trumps all the rest: the debut of a celebrity child. When this happens, it's headline-making news — and for good reason.
We're just as interested in the personal lives of our favorite stars as we are in the projects they work on, and it's no secret that some celebrities prefer to keep their kids out of the limelight altogether. When they finally let them loose on the red carpet (some earlier than others), it gives us a little insight into their world and family dynamics. Of course, it also makes us ponder if the celebrity child will end up walking a red carpet at their very own event in the future. Let's take a look at some of the most precious red carpet debuts in Hollywood history. And the award for cutest child goes to ...
Julia Roberts' daughter, Hazel Moder
In 2021, Julia Roberts' daughter, Hazel Moder had one message for the world: "I've arrived." Hazel was just 16 years old when she appeared on one of the most prestigious red carpets in the world at the Cannes Film Festival. She accompanied her father, Roberts' husband Danny Moder, to take in a screening of the Sean Penn vehicle "Flag Day." Hazel steered clear of over-the-top glam and wore a simple cream lace button-down shirt-dress for the event and a delicate colorful necklace. It's hardly surprising given how good-looking her parents are that Hazel radiated natural beauty.
This was Hazel's time to shine and seemingly an exclusive father-daughter day out as neither her twin brother Phinnaeus nor her little brother Henry were present at the event. It was an understated, beautiful appearance that marked the first of what we hope to be many for the youngster.
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's kids, Harlow and Sparrow Madden
We've been obsessed with Lionel Richie's daughter Nicole Richie ever since she starred in "The Simple Life" opposite her then-BFF Paris Hilton in the aughts. These days, she's miles away from the ditzy rich kid she portrayed in the reality TV show. She's a businesswoman, an actress, and a dedicated mother. Nicole shares her two kids, Sparrow and Harlow, with her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, whom she wed in 2010. With a grandpa like Lionel Richie, there have been plenty of times when Sparrow and Harlow could've stepped out onto the red carpet, but they waited until 2024.
The kids made their debut with their family at the 2024 premiere of Nicole's movie, "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." Harlow, who looks like she could be her mom's twin, wore a black strapless top and a pair of black leather flares, while her brother wore a simple black polo shirt and jeans combo. The family clearly coordinated outfits for the occasion, and we're not mad about it.
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster
We all know that Kylie Jenner grew up in the spotlight thanks her family's fame. While Kylie has often struggled with the scrutiny that being in the public eye brings, she hasn't exactly shied away from it either — unless you count the time she managed to conceal her pregnancy for nine months. Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott in 2018. It was a little while before Stormi followed in the footsteps of her mama, though, as she didn't make her red carpet debut until she was 18 months old.
She accompanied her mom and dad to the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in Los Angeles. While her parents were decked out in formal wear, little Stormi wore a much more relaxed patterned green outfit with sneakers. Her adorable hair was styled into bunches. Though Jenner and Scott may not be together anymore, these photographs are likely treasured family memories.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday and Faith Urban
The most daring outfits Nicole Kidman has ever worn are among some of our favorite red carpet looks. There's no denying that the "Lioness" actress is a pro at giving the photographers what they want, and maybe her daughters, Sunday and Faith Urban, aren't far behind her. Kidman shares the girls with her husband, Keith Urban, and the couple have largely raised them out of the spotlight — an impressive feat considering just how famous they are. In 2024, the family attended the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Awards, where Kidman was honored. The actress shimmered in gold, but her daughters dazzled in red. The brunette beauties (pictured above) took to public life like ducks to water, beaming for photographers.
Sunday even made her catwalk debut a few months later when she modeled for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week. The siblings are undeniably striking and have excellent taste in fashion if their complementary red dresses at this event are any indication.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids Vivienne Jolie and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt
When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had children, it was living proof that winning the genetic lottery was a real thing. Their marriage may not have worked out (the less said about that the better), but their children show that you can thrive in the public eye no matter what's in the press. The couple's youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "The Breadwinner" in 2017. The siblings, who are a mind-bendingly perfect combination of both of their famous parents, dressed down for the event.
They wore simple gray and black outfits to accompany their mom. Jolie couldn't stop beaming with pride, while her older children, Zahara and Shiloh, looked suitably used to these sorts of affairs because this wasn't their first rodeo. The kids have appeared on numerous carpets since this outing, some of them more so than others.
Sofia Coppola's daughter, Romy Mars
There's no doubt that the entire Francis Ford Coppola nepo baby network is complex and vast. Even Francis' own father was famous in his own right, so maybe it's not surprising that some of his children and grandchildren were destined for the spotlight, too. Romy Mars is the daughter of Sofia Coppola and her husband Thomas Mars, but she took her time before hitting her first red carpet. In 2024, she was finally spotted supporting her grandfather at the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate his movie "Megalopolis." Romy, who was 17 at the time, looked every inch the young starlet prepared to continue the dynasty. The newcomer wore a form-fitting black gown with sheer tulle at the bottom and plain but stylish Chanel earrings for a little added sparkle. Her long blond hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders.
Romy had a small part in the gargantuan movie as a reporter and has also appeared in the TV series "English Teacher." Whether she plans on dedicating herself to a career in acting remains to be seen, but something tells us she has a good chance of making it happen ...
Christina Applegate's daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble
Christina Applegate has kept us entertained for decades, so when news of her health problems broke in 2021, it was a shock to many. Understandably, Applegate's acting career has taken a back seat because of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, but it didn't stop her from attending her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2022. The "Dead to Me" star attended the ceremony with her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble. LeNoble opted to wear a demure black pinstripe suit to the occasion, as well as a hat and a black mask to shield her from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.
"You are so much more than even you know," Applegate gushed about her daughter in her speech on the day (via People). "You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school." The emotional day was the perfect time for LeNoble to make her red carpet debut while keeping her privacy intact.
Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter
Some celebrity children shy away from the limelight, with their parents opting to shield them from the stress and drama that can come with fame. However, the more famous you are, the harder that becomes. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, was part of the public domain from Day One when her mother announced her pregnancy onstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. It's only fitting given that history that Carter made her debut at the 2016 ceremony. She walked hand in hand with her mother and wore a gown that suited the occasion.
The layers of gold-colored tulle coupled with her sequin bodice proved a point: This may have been her first red carpet, but it certainly wasn't going to be her last. Since then, Carter has gone on to be a dancer on her mom's tours, in her parents' music videos, and even starred in the Disney movie "Mufasa." Is there anything she can't do?
Kelly Clarkson's kids, River Rose and Remington
Kelly Clarkson has practically grown up in the spotlight since winning "American Idol" in 2002, but she's so much more than a recording artist. Clarkson is now a bona fide talk show host, but her career in Hollywood comes second to her children, River Rose and Remington Blackstock. The adorable tots accompanied their mom and dad, Brandon Blackstock, to the premiere of the movie "UglyDolls" in 2019, along with Brandon's children from a previous relationship.
At the time, River Rose was just 4 years old, while Remington was 3. Their outfits were just as swoon-worthy, with Remington donning a navy short suit and River Rose wearing a cute pleated navy dress with red, pink, blue, and yellow bows adorning the front. The subtle navy worked wonderfully against the backdrop of Clarkson's bright pink gown. The picture-perfect family certainly looked the part, and while Clarkson's marriage didn't last, the kids often pop up on her show to remind us of just how sweet they are.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's kids Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha and Lola Iolani Momoa
We can't hide it. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's divorce broke our collective hearts, but at least we'll always have memories like this to look back on: In 2018 when the first "Aquaman" movie was released, the actors took their two children, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha and Lola Iolani Momoa to the premiere, along with Jason's mom, Coni. The stunning kids, then 10 and 11, looked perfectly at ease in front of the cameras as they posed up a storm. After all, it was a big day for their dad, who made a splash as the highly anticipated new superhero on the scene.
The kids didn't merely stop for a photo opportunity, though. They participated in a red carpet Māori haka dance. The traditional routine saw Jason lead his kids and other attendees and stars, making it a special moment no one will forget in a hurry. Not everyone gets Aquaman for a dad.
Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter, Zoë Kravitz
Way back before Lisa Bonet was married to Aquaman, she was Mrs. Lenny Kravitz. The pair had one of the most beloved romances of the '90s, and their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, has grown up to be a shining star and bright talent in her own right. Of course, little Zoë was serving looks from the very beginning. In 1997, she attended the MTV Awards with her effortlessly cool dad. Though Lenny may have stolen the show with his leather jacket, sunglasses, and purple floppy hat combo, Zoë didn't go unnoticed.
She wore a cute leather skirt and jacket combination with black leather sandals and a white patterned shirt. Even at that age, Zoë was still serving face, giving us hints of what the future would hold. In her adulthood, Zoë would go on to be the face of Yves Saint Laurent and Omega, to name but a few. Plus, she's also a badass actress and director, so walking red carpets is like catching a bus to her now. Kravitz credits her mother with making sure she knew how to handle growing up in the public eye. As she told Esquire, "[My mom] was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is — that you don't get that back ... You want to grow up so fast, and then you get out there and you realize, 'Oh, s***.'"
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter Willow Smith
The Smith dynasty is an impressive one. Will Smith is a Hollywood icon who has been delighting fans since his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" days, and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, is a successful actress in her own right. It's only natural that their children, Willow and Jayden Smith, decided to follow in their parents' footsteps. Though Jayden had already made his red carpet debut before this date, the premiere of Will's movie "Shark Tale" in 2004 was Willow's first official chance to see what the red carpet was all about. The entire family was there to support Will's new project, but 3-year-old Willow looked sensationally cute in a patterned pink jacket, blue jeans, and trendy black Converse sneakers. Not to be upstaged, Jayden looked like his dad's twin with a striped orange dress shirt highlighted with a red leather jacket.
As we know now, Willow blossomed and enjoyed an illustrious career in the years that followed. She has modeled for brands like Acne Studios and magazines like Marie Claire, released six albums, and starred in a few screen projects. There should no doubt that Willow Smith has earned her right to walk on any and all red carpets.
Amy Adams' daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo
Some Hollywood stars get a lot of invasive attention thrust onto their personal lives, while others choose to try and keep things as private as possible. Amy Adams has largely fallen into the latter category, somehow managing to find a balance that some stars of her status can't. Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, welcomed their daughter Aviana in 2010. In the buildup to her movie "Nightbitch" in 2024, Adams attended the Toronto Film Festival, with her husband and her daughter by her side. While this wasn't the first time Aviana had been seen supporting her mother at an event, it was her first time setting foot on an actual red carpet, something truly sacred in Hollywood.
She wore a simple black strapless dress for the event and strappy black pumps, with her long auburn hair tumbling past her shoulders. Her fresh-faced makeup made her glow, and she looked perfectly comfortable as she stood proudly between her parents for photographers. Speaking to People at the event, Adams said, "I think what I want [Aviana] to know about my experience of motherhood is how much she's enriched my life and made me the woman that I am today. I tell her that all the time, but it's true, and I'm glad that she's here tonight to get to celebrate with me."