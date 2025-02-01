Tragic Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter's Fifth Wife Beth Chapman

If you've looked into the most tragic details of Dog the Bounty Hunter's kids, you know the Chapman family hasn't had it easy. Duane "Dog" Chapman's life has been tricky from the start, and in turn, some of his kids didn't have the best upbringing. Even though Beth Chapman didn't become an official member of the family until the couple tied the knot in 2006, she also had a turbulent past. When she couldn't snare Dog after she met him, Beth moved on, eventually marrying a former friend of Dog's, Keith Barmore. Dog wasn't a fan of Barmore from the start, and wrote disparagingly about him in his autobiography, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide." He wrote, "Keith was no better as an adult than he was as a punk kid. He was a thief with a heroin habit. He would drink beer just to even out from the drugs" (via E! News).

Dog's instincts that it was a bad match turned out to be true, as Beth was being violently abused by her new husband. "Beth's a tough girl, but when I heard Keith was beating on her, I wanted to kill him myself," he wrote. The situation was made more complicated when Beth and Dog began sleeping with each other outside of their respective marriages. Although Beth refrained from discussing the details of her past relationship during her time in the spotlight, she did rebuke the idea that addiction was a disease back in 2015 on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Sorry, my first husband was a heroin addict and I know all about it! It's not a disease, it's an addiction! #ilivedit," she tweeted, to the dismay of some of her fans.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.