Tragic Details About Wendy Williams' Life Since She Left Her Talk Show

The end of "The Wendy Williams Show" was reportedly just as dramatic as its 14-year run. According to a 2022 investigation by the Hollywood Reporter, the hit talk show's executives grew increasingly concerned about host Wendy Williams' health struggles in September 2021. At that point, her illnesses had caused several delays to the bumper 13th season, and higher-ups believed that their staff could greatly benefit from hearing an update from her — ideally on a video call. What was meant to bring clarity to everyone who worked on the show only made things more confusing as Williams seemed incoherent.

Advertisement

"People were sort of freaked out," Lonnie Burstein, Executive VP of Programming for Debmar-Mercury, the company that produced "The Wendy Williams Show," divulged. "She was saying things like, 'Oh, I can't wait, I'll be back with you really soon,' but it was obvious to anyone watching that she was not going to be back really soon." The following year was even harder as they brought in guest stars to hold the fort down while Williams recuperated from health issues that weren't fully communicated with them.

After tons of back and forth, they finally pulled the plug on the talk show in 2022. In a 2024 interview with CNN, Williams' niece and goddaughter, Alex Finnie, shared that she had broken the news to her, and sadly the TV personality hadn't accepted it initially. "It took a little bit of convincing and conversations with the powers that be from her show for her to really understand that the show is no more," Finnie recalled. Unfortunately, Williams' difficult life only grew more tragic after the show ended.

Advertisement