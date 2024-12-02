5 Times Donna Kelce Gave A Total Non-Answer When Asked About Taylor Swift
Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship began, Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, wasn't out there spilling the tea, especially regarding Travis' romantic relationships — such as his on-and-off relationship with his ex, Kayla Nicole. But when Taylor entered the picture, everything changed. Suddenly, the VIP suites became a main focus on game day, and Donna started being interviewed just as much as her NFL star sons. While Travis's popularity had skyrocketed following the Kansas City Chiefs' multiple Super Bowl wins, she wasn't being asked about Travis as much as she was his popstar girlfriend. Taylor was the focus of hot-button questions during interviews, and for someone who had been playing mom to Travis — who is a star in his own right — for over three decades, it's understandable that Donna might find it annoying to keep fielding questions about Swift, who is fairly new to his life.
Since "Tayvis" became an item, Donna has been asked about Taylor so many times that she seemingly has resorted to giving non-answers about Swift. That, in turn, has prompted fans to think that she dislikes Taylor or that Donna is implying that Taylor and Travis's relationship is a giant PR stunt. Could this be the case? Well, anything is possible, but realistically, Donna probably can't keep coming up with new things to say about Swift. After all, how much time do they spend together outside of the VIP suite on game day? Let's review all the non-answers Donna has given about Taylor (PS — no shade intended at Donna).
Donna Kelce wasn't sure if Taylor Swift would watch her acting debut
In November 2024, Donna Kelce made her acting debut—stepping into not one, but two movie roles. The Kelce matriarch made cameos in Hallmark's "Holiday Touchdown" and "Christmas on Call." The former flick has a Kansas City Chiefs tie, while "Christmas on Call" has a Philadelphia connection, likely show the mom's support for both of her sons (Donna's other son, Jason Kelce, is a retired Philadelphia Eagles player). During an appearance on "Today" to promote her movies, Donna sat next to host Jenna Bush Hager, who starred in "Holiday Touchdown" alongside her. And unsurprisingly, a Taylor Swift question was slipped into the mix. "Is Taylor gonna watch our love story?" Hager asked Donna, who responded, "I don't know. That's a good question."
Was it the answer that Hager wanted to hear? Probably not. But was it an honest answer? Likely yes. After all, Swift is one of the biggest pop stars of all time and likely doesn't have a lot of free time for a holiday movie marathon. But given that Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is different than all her others and she actually has a public relationship with Donna, we're gonna bet that the "Midnights" crooner will make time to watch Donna's foray into acting.
Donna Swift was unclear if Taylor Swift would be at Thanksgiving
During her November 2024 appearance on "Today," Donna Kelce also joined host Craig Melvin in the kitchen, where she faced another question about Taylor Swift. As Donna shared her marshmallow crescent puffs recipe with the world, Melvin tapped her about her Thanksgiving Day plans. "I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It's football's family," she explained.
When pressed further about whether Swift would be celebrating with the Kelce clan that day, she responded, "She's kinda busy right now. She has her tour to do." It's an honest answer. And given that Travis is on a busy football schedule, it's likely that Swift won't want to bother him as he preps. Truthfully, if Swift is going to attend a Thanksgiving dinner, it's likely she'd opt to see her own family, namely her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother, Austin.
Donna Kelce didn't have a favorite thing to say about Taylor Swift
In September 2024, E! News chatted with Donna Kelce about Travis Kelce's role in the thriller series "Grotesquerie," where Donna was once again asked about Taylor Swift. "What is your favorite thing about [Taylor] as you guys have gotten even closer?" the reporter asked. Mama Kelce's response? "Yeah, I don't, really — you know. It's still new. I don't really have any profound ... thoughts or anything like that," she explained. "We just have the best time cheering Travis on."
This comment prompted a variety of thoughts from users on X, formerly Twitter. "LMFAO 'she's so nice' was right there and she chose 'I don't really have any profound thoughts.' She chewed a bit," one user said, noting that she could have easily just said something generic to appease audiences. However, others weren't so quick to dismiss Donna's answer. "It's so very clear that questions like this make her uncomfortable. She's there for her son's tv show premiere, not a Taylor swift concert," another opined. A third user gave their take on Donna and Swift's relationship, writing, "Taylor is her coworker they really don't know each other lmao."
Donna Kelce doesn't know if Travis will propose to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage rumors have been swirling almost as long as their relationship has been in the spotlight. And in October 2024, Page Six went right for the jugular, asking Donna Kelce if her son intended to propose to Taylor. "Nobody knows that," she responded. "We will see what happens. You never know." When asked if she gets on Travis' case about it, she dished: "I don't give my kids advice. They have everything all settled."
Sounds like a truthful answer if you ask us. After all, Donna seems to want what is best for her kids. In Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms, she revealed that she and her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, "knew that [their] marriage was not working, but [they] stayed together for the kids." She said they did it so their boys could have a normal upbringing, telling the outlet, "I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own." This proves that Donna is a selfless person who will put her happiness on the back burner if it means keeping her two sons content.
Donna Kelce said hanging out with Taylor Swift was 'okay'
In October 2023, just one month after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had gone public with their relationship, Donna Kelce appeared on "Today," where she was asked about the first time she met the singer, which she confirmed was at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Chicago Bears game the month before. "What was she like? I mean ... so you got to know her a little bit. You guys sat at a couple of games. How was it?" co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Donna, to which she replied, "It was okay." The following month, Donna spoke to WSJ Magazine for a profile piece about Travis, where she seemingly expressed regret for that comment and tried to rectify the situation. "I can tell you this," she told the outlet. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time .... God bless him. He shot for the stars!"
We have to remember that it wasn't until Mama Kelce hit her 70s that she became a celebrity of her own and started being tapped for national interviews. The retired banker lived a fairly quiet life before her sons were thrust into the spotlight and then further edged into the public eye by Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift. This was all new to her, and she probably wasn't expecting the barrage of Swift questions she'd received or how her answers would be picked apart by Swift's fans.