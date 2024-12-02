5 Times Donna Kelce Gave A Total Non-Answer When Asked About Taylor Swift

Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship began, Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, wasn't out there spilling the tea, especially regarding Travis' romantic relationships — such as his on-and-off relationship with his ex, Kayla Nicole. But when Taylor entered the picture, everything changed. Suddenly, the VIP suites became a main focus on game day, and Donna started being interviewed just as much as her NFL star sons. While Travis's popularity had skyrocketed following the Kansas City Chiefs' multiple Super Bowl wins, she wasn't being asked about Travis as much as she was his popstar girlfriend. Taylor was the focus of hot-button questions during interviews, and for someone who had been playing mom to Travis — who is a star in his own right — for over three decades, it's understandable that Donna might find it annoying to keep fielding questions about Swift, who is fairly new to his life.

Since "Tayvis" became an item, Donna has been asked about Taylor so many times that she seemingly has resorted to giving non-answers about Swift. That, in turn, has prompted fans to think that she dislikes Taylor or that Donna is implying that Taylor and Travis's relationship is a giant PR stunt. Could this be the case? Well, anything is possible, but realistically, Donna probably can't keep coming up with new things to say about Swift. After all, how much time do they spend together outside of the VIP suite on game day? Let's review all the non-answers Donna has given about Taylor (PS — no shade intended at Donna).