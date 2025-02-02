The Best And Worst Looks Of Queen Rania Of Jordan

Queen Rania never expected to become queen. When she married her husband, King Abdullah II, he was a prince, and he was not the heir apparent. All that changed just a few years into their marriage, and before she knew it, Rania had become queen consort and was thrust into a role that comes with major responsibility and scrutiny. When Rania became queen, she shocked the world with how relaxed she was in her role, driving herself to appointments and consorting among citizens in the street, something rarely seen done by dignitaries from other countries across the world. "This is the way I've always done it," Rania said in an interview for "60 Minutes." "There's never been a sense of threat. We've never worried about safety. I always feel like I'm amongst friends or family here."

Another aspect of her reign that was noticeably relaxed was Rania's style. While she's never dressed inappropriately, Rania hasn't always dressed so impeccably, either. For example, while attending a military event in Jordan in 2002, Rania opted for a beige ruffled blouse and a black and white pinstripe jacket. The outfit was quite casual for the event, and it wasn't particularly stylish, either. In retrospect, this was a fashion moment before Rania had totally figured out her personal style and which designers she should regularly work with.