5 Times Melania's Clothes Had Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Melania Trump has frequently skipped public appearances with Donald Trump, including during his 2024 presidential campaign. But she can't avoid the spotlight entirely, especially since the former model is once again (reluctantly) acting as the first lady. That means we'll get four more chances to see Melania's White House Christmas decorations, traditionally the task of the first lady. We'll also get another four years of analyzing the interactions, both large and small, between the Trumps — who could forget when Melania very publicly slapped Donald's hand away back in 2017?

And of course, we'll be getting another four years of Melania's outfits as first lady too. The bestselling author's style has ranged from classic elegance to surprisingly outdated to downright controversial. Some of her most talked about ensembles are those that crossed the line, as far as commentators were concerned. Many of them came during Donald's first term, and Melania has given no indication that she'll hold back this time around, considering her inauguration day look had tongues wagging too. These are just some of Melania's most contentious outfits that really got people talking.