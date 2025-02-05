Glaring Red Flags In Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage

Every relationship is different, but couples who go from dating to getting engaged within less than a year often raise eyebrows. Celebrity marriages are notoriously short-lived, but Candace Cameron Bure's most certainly hasn't been, despite her and Valeri Bure's whirlwind romance prior to their engagement. Candace has, however, admitted that there were some crucial things she and Valeri hadn't discussed prior to getting engaged, like religion.

Advertisement

Candace and Valeri went on their first date the day after they met, and sparks flew. It was only after they got engaged a couple of months later that it occurred to Candace to ask her husband-to-be whether he believed in God. He said he did, and for Candace, that was enough at the time. However, as the years wore on, her relationship with God deepened, and she realized that she never really had a true relationship with him before, and neither did her husband. Speaking to the The JWLKRS Podcast, she recalled wanting to start attending church and getting passionate about living a Christian life, but her husband was put off by her newfound passion for her faith. "You're actually making me take two steps back," he told her. "Unless I ask you about God, don't talk to me about him, because you're in my face about it and you're totally turning me off."

Advertisement

Candace admitted this conversation broke her heart, but the two eventually worked through it. She respected her husband's wishes and decided to let her actions do the talking — and they did, with her husband eventually joining her in her faith.