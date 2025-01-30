The Style Transformation Of Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Is One To Behold
In the world of society "it" girls, Gracie Hunt stands out as a real, live American football heiress. Her father, Clark Hunt, is the CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs. Gracie's mother, Tavia Hunt, met Clark when interning for the team in 1991. As if those facts don't already establish the Hunt family's football legacy, it's important to note that her grandfather, the late Lamar Hunt, founded the Chiefs back in 1959. The club remained in his ownership for years until it eventually passed down to Gracie's father, her two uncles, and her aunt.
These days, Gracie spends a lot of time cheering on the Chiefs in any way she can. She attends most of the team's matches and isn't afraid to rep some serious football merch. That being said, Gracie has a family legacy to carry on outside of her connection to the Chiefs. Back in 1993, her mother was a successful pageant queen who even won the title for Miss Kansas USA. Keen on following in Tavia's footsteps, Gracie began competing in pageants herself. As the eventual winner of Miss Teen Texas International and Miss Kansas USA herself, Gracie has established herself as something of a fashionista. And over the years, her style evolution shows a fondness for looks that only seem to grow brighter and bolder.
Gracie Hunt grew up wearing casual clothes
Just because Gracie Hunt eventually became a pageant queen, that does not mean that she always harbored a passion for all things glam. Growing up, Gracie wore a lot of casual, sporty clothes and off-the-rack tees. Her Instagram shows that back in 2012 and 2013, she was more likely to wear running shorts and sneakers than dresses or heels. When spending time with her gal pals, Gracie would tend towards the typical teenager fare. Think tank tops and billowy shirts. When she did wear makeup, Gracie avoided anything over the top. Her look generally included a dash of lip gloss and a layer of mascara.
Some of Gracie's fans might be surprised to learn that the beauty pageant champion was not always fascinated by clothes, makeup, or even pageants, but it's true. In an interview with People in 2025, Gracie revealed, "I wanted to be the next Mia Hamm, and soccer was my first love. ... My grandfather, Lamar Hunt, actually helped bring Major League Soccer to the United States." Gracie initially hoped that by playing the "beautiful game," she could carry on Lamar's legacy. Unfortunately, however, a series of concussions made Gracie think twice about taking her soccer career to the next level. By the time she enrolled in Southern Methodist University, Gracie knew that her future as an athlete was over.
Gracie slowly adopted a beauty pageant look
When Gracie Hunt stepped back from soccer, she realized that there was something missing from her life. While she understood the importance of recovering from her four concussions, Gracie also missed the competitiveness of sports. Around the time she turned 17, Gracie began to see an opportunity in pageantry. Given that her mother, Tavia Hunt, had been successful on the stage, Gracie thought she might try to do the same.
Tavia, however, wasn't initially optimistic about her daughter's plan. As Gracie revealed in an interview with the New York Post, the 1993 beauty queen champion told her daughter, "I'm not sure [pageants are a good idea] because you walk like a soccer tomboy, but we can give it a shot." At Gracie's insistence, Tavia helped her daughter transform her wardrobe and refine her gait. The results were striking.
During competitions, Gracie donned elaborate dresses. At the 2016 finals for Miss Teen Texas International, the aspiring champion made waves in a purple floor-length gown. Wearing this spaghetti strap dress, Gracie won the title and the right to don a glittering crown. Later that year, Gracie wore a glitzy baby blue gown to the Miss Teen International competition in Jacksonville, Florida. The outfit, which Gracie paired with large costume earrings, was a showstopper thanks to its glittery neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. Although Gracie continued to wear casual clothes in her free time, her pageant dresses marked the beginning of her fashion evolution.
After becoming the 2016 Miss Teen Texas, Gracie Hunt embraced a Barbie-esque style
After winning the Miss Teen Texas International competition in 2016, Gracie Hunt began to pour increasingly more of herself into the pageant world. She took on the responsibilities associated with her title, geting involved in philanthropy and meeting with childhood cancer patients. At the same time, Gracie began posting fewer photos of herself wearing sportswear and comfy shirts on social media. Instead, the crowned Miss Teen Texas International began selecting pieces that were more aligned with her new identity as a beauty queen. Traditionally "girly" colors like pink and purple came to the forefront of her wardrobe.
This shift became evident shortly after Gracie's initial win. At the Miss Teen International finals in Jacksonville, Florida, Gracie turned up to one of the events in a hot pink cocktail dress, which she paired with pink costume earrings. With her blond hair styled into massive waves and a generous amount of mascara applied around her eyes, Gracie resembled a Barbie doll — and this was well before the Barbiecore trend dominated the Golden Globes (and everything else) in 2023.
In 2017, Gracie watched the next batch of Miss Teen Texas International contestants fight for the title while rewearing the same pink dress paired with strappy silver shoes. Gracie certainly embraced the beauty pageant queen look to the fullest. She even allowed this style to spill over into her regular life, as she donned a similar cocktail dress to a 2017 Super Bowl party.
After winning the 2018 title, Gracie stunned in scarlet
Following her initial Miss Teen Texas International win in 2016, Gracie Hunt continued to compete in pageants. In 2018, she entered the Miss Teen International competition again and won the same title a second time. This victory not only cemented Gracie's status as a major player in the youth pageant world, but it also pushed her personal style choices even further down the path of "beauty queen chic."
As she went about her new duties, Gracie began to wear more vibrant shades of red and scarlet. In April 2018, she jetted off to Los Angeles to co-host the Miss Teen California International pageant. Dressed in a cherry red gown and a sparkly crown, Gracie looked like she was ready to compete for Miss America. Later, when she was asked to give a speech at a high school athletic banquet, the beauty queen wore a bright red frock that had been embellished with a leopard print leave pattern. Her shoes — a pair of strappy tan heels — didn't exactly scream "youth sports," but they did add some serious glamor to her public persona.
Gracie's penchant for bold, scarlet dresses even carried over to her Memorial Day 2018 attire. At an event for the veterans' charity Carry the Load, Gracie wore a short red dress and giant scarlet dangling floral earrings. With copious amounts of lip gloss, plentiful foundation, and tons of mascara, Gracie's makeup all but screamed "Miss Teen Texas International."
Her 2019 winter ensembles grew more put together
It's no secret that Gracie Hunt lives an extremely lavish life. As the daughter of billionaire Clark Hunt, Gracie is able to enjoy some pretty luxurious vacations — including frequent trips to the elite hub of Aspen, Colorado. During the winter of 2019, Gracie spent a lot of time at this magical ski resort. But, whereas many visitors take advantage of Aspen's famous slopes, Gracie's Instagram shows that she mainly focused on developing her sense of cold-weather style. The football heiress' wardrobe included an increasing number of matching ensembles, and the results were a hit.
In January 2019, Gracie started off the new year strong in a black coat with a massive furry lining. This piece combined perfectly with a pair of black fur-lined boots and a pair of black leggings. While Gracie's all-black ensemble deviated from her typical beauty queen pinks and reds, it brought a sense of mature cohesiveness to her overall look. Later that season, Gracie dressed to impress once again. Wearing a pair of black sporty leggings and a gorgeous black-and-white asymmetrical zip-up jacket, Gracie once again forewent her favorite bright colors. Instead, she went for the "put together" look of a matching ensemble — showing that she was perhaps ready to embrace fashion even outside of the pageant environment.
Gracie Hunt developed a penchant for midriff tops
As Gracie Hunt built more and more of a name for herself, she began exploring more styles outside the constraints of the pageant world. During the spring and summer of 2019, her Instagram presence began to grow. Gracie's photographs started to receive thousands of likes, and the budding influencer started sharing pictures of herself wearing all kinds of interesting styles. She was particularly inclined to wear crop tops and midriff shirts — pieces that took a front and center role on her Instagram feed.
This became especially clear when Gracie embarked on a trip to Paris. Rather than wearing the somber colors and subtle designs that one typically sees in the City of Lights, Gracie went for something much more bold. She posed by the Eiffel Tower in a red pencil skirt with thin black stripes. Ever one to love a matching ensemble, the football heiress paired the piece with a matching crop top. Gracie tied everything together with a traditional French beret and a face done up with full beauty queen eyes and lips. Although she didn't exactly embrace the French girl makeup trend, Gracie stood out — and earned a whopping 1,500 Instagram likes along the way. As the summer progressed, Gracie continued rocking outfits that showed off her abs.
In 2020, Gracie returned to her athletic roots
Just as COVID-19 changed the office dress code for many, Gracie's wardrobe underwent an evolution during the pandemic. She began to wear more casual wear — particularly clothes designed for working out. That's right, just because Gracie Hunt's athletic career ended before it really got started, that didn't mean the football heiress had to ditch all of her sporty clothes.
This was evident as March 2020, when Gracie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing red running shorts and a blue sweatshirt. Gracie went on to post several more quarantine shots of herself dressing casually at home. In any given photo, she could be seen sporting yoga pants or running shorts with athletic shirts.
Just because Gracie spent the pandemic dressing down, however, doesn't mean that she had taken a break from the world of beauty pageants. She began training her gait to prepare for the Miss USA competition. As she told The New York Post, "When looking at walks, that was my most challenging part of competition. If you've seen 'Miss Congeniality,' when [Michael Caine's character, Victor Melling] tells [Sandra Bullock's character, Gracie Hart] to glide, it is not easy when you're walking in those stilettos on stage and you don't think about things like the weight of a dress, and if it has a slit or not, and how that affects your weight and your movement." To prepare for this, she began working with a professional, albeit in a mostly socially distanced way. "I found an incredible walking coach and we worked for one-to-two hours every single week via Zoom or sometimes in person, from meeting in the summer of 2020 until I stepped on that Miss USA stage," Gracie revealed.
Gracie Hunt masked up following her 2021 Miss Kansas USA title
Gracie Hunt's passion for following pandemic-era safety continued throughout the crisis. This was especially apparent in 2021 after Gracie brought home the title for Miss Kansas USA. As the reigning beauty queen from her home state, Gracie was expected to perform charitable duties. Many of her responsibilities focused on food preparation and distribution. Not only did Gracie serve meals to the food insecure, but she also collected donations of non-perishable goods.
Although Gracie has long been known for her commitment to philanthropy — once telling People that charity was one of just four things that had been "really important to me my whole life" – her endeavors were complicated by COVID-19. Never one to retreat from a challenge, Gracie integrated masks into her beauty queen wardrobe. On a 2021 visit to the Harvesters food bank, Gracie wore a royal blue blazer and matching pair of shorts. She accessorized the ensemble with the typical trappings of any pageant winner — a pair of heels and a big glittering crown. However, due to the pandemic, Gracie also integrated a mask into her wardrobe — communicating her commitment to safety during a trying time.
This was not the only time that Gracie wore a mask to her pageant queen duties. She celebrated Thanksgiving 2021 by preparing takeaway meals for the Iron Gate soup kitchen. In the spirit of cleanliness, Gracie donned an apron and a mask to the event.
She fell in love with all things metallic
When the worst of the pandemic finally came to an end, Gracie Hunt was eager to get back out on the town. She began to attend glamorous events in cities across the United States — and metallics became a major part of her wardrobe. In February 2023, she went to the NFL Commissioner's Super Bowl Party in a dazzling gold dress. Gracie accessorized her outfit with a gold clutch purse and a simple golden necklace that accentuated her metallic color scheme.
Just a week earlier, she had celebrated her appearance on Maxim's magazine cover by attending a party in a short silver cut-out dress. The piece — which was covered in sparkles — bared her abdominals on both sides. Once again, Gracie accented the metallic theme of her outfit with her jewelry — in this case, silver-studded hoop earrings.
It's worth noting that Gracie did not reserve her metallic attire for formal parties. She also seemed to enjoy wearing these pieces on more casual outings — and during the day, because who said metallic outfits can only come out after sunset? As revealed by her Instagram, Gracie wore a shiny silver puffer jacket to a Kansas City Chiefs parade in 2023. The coat matched the silver Super Bowl trophy that the Chiefs took home that year, emphasizing a major win for Gracie's all-time favorite football team.
The Chiefs 2025 Super Bowl position saw Gracie returning to red
In the months leading up to the 2025 Super Bowl, it became clear that the Kansas City Chiefs were about to have one of their most successful seasons yet. And, although Gracie Hunt had long sported Chiefs gear as a part of her family legacy, the weeks before the big game saw her wearing team colors of red and gold more than ever.
In December 2024, Gracie debuted her very own clothing line in partnership with the Wear by Erin Andrews brand. Although her line features other NFL teams, she, of course, showed her support for Kansas City, modeling a red Chiefs corset accented with gold chain straps. Much like you'll never catch Kylie Kelce wearing Chiefs gear to support her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, you'll likely never see Gracie repping any other NFL team.
A month later, Gracie attended the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills in a bright red puffy jacket and matching scarlet pants. Thanks to the bold colors in Gracie's ensemble, she was able to show her love for the Chiefs in a big way. Ever the beauty queen, Gracie wore an attention-grabbing, scarlet shade of lipstick to the big game. The result was an explosion of red that left little room to doubt Gracie's excitement for the game. As of this writing, we don't know what touchdown-scoring outfit Gracie will wear to cheer on the Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl; however, we are certain that the football heiress will surprise us with something vibrant.