The Style Transformation Of Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Is One To Behold

In the world of society "it" girls, Gracie Hunt stands out as a real, live American football heiress. Her father, Clark Hunt, is the CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs. Gracie's mother, Tavia Hunt, met Clark when interning for the team in 1991. As if those facts don't already establish the Hunt family's football legacy, it's important to note that her grandfather, the late Lamar Hunt, founded the Chiefs back in 1959. The club remained in his ownership for years until it eventually passed down to Gracie's father, her two uncles, and her aunt.

Advertisement

These days, Gracie spends a lot of time cheering on the Chiefs in any way she can. She attends most of the team's matches and isn't afraid to rep some serious football merch. That being said, Gracie has a family legacy to carry on outside of her connection to the Chiefs. Back in 1993, her mother was a successful pageant queen who even won the title for Miss Kansas USA. Keen on following in Tavia's footsteps, Gracie began competing in pageants herself. As the eventual winner of Miss Teen Texas International and Miss Kansas USA herself, Gracie has established herself as something of a fashionista. And over the years, her style evolution shows a fondness for looks that only seem to grow brighter and bolder.

Advertisement