Meet The Dashing Prince Gabriel Of Belgium

The title "prince" can evoke visions of fancy balls, romantic love affairs, and debonair royal uniforms. Yet, the day-to-day reality of being a prince involves much more practical matters alongside all of the pageantry. While there is also certainly plenty of drama surrounding the royal families of Europe, not every royal is shrouded in public controversy. For this reason (and many more), the dashing Prince Gabriel of Belgium has become one of the most eligible royals around.

Born on August 20, 2003, Gabriel is the oldest son and second child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. His full name, Prince Gabriel Baudouin Charles Marie of Belgium, pays homage to his lineage; he was named after his great-uncle, King Baudouin of Belgium, as well as his maternal uncle and godfather, Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz. Prince Gabriel, like the rest of the Belgian royal family, lives a lavish life far removed from that of the average person.

However, Gabriel largely keeps his personal life under wraps. At the time of writing, he does not have any public social media of his own (although there are plenty of fan pages dedicated to the charming prince). Gabriel focuses on performing royal duties for his family and the citizens of his country through his academic and military career as well as his volunteer efforts. Prince Gabriel may not directly share much of his day-to-day activities with the world, but as he grows older, his royal life certainly warrants a closer look.

