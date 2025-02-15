Meet The Dashing Prince Gabriel Of Belgium
The title "prince" can evoke visions of fancy balls, romantic love affairs, and debonair royal uniforms. Yet, the day-to-day reality of being a prince involves much more practical matters alongside all of the pageantry. While there is also certainly plenty of drama surrounding the royal families of Europe, not every royal is shrouded in public controversy. For this reason (and many more), the dashing Prince Gabriel of Belgium has become one of the most eligible royals around.
Born on August 20, 2003, Gabriel is the oldest son and second child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. His full name, Prince Gabriel Baudouin Charles Marie of Belgium, pays homage to his lineage; he was named after his great-uncle, King Baudouin of Belgium, as well as his maternal uncle and godfather, Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz. Prince Gabriel, like the rest of the Belgian royal family, lives a lavish life far removed from that of the average person.
However, Gabriel largely keeps his personal life under wraps. At the time of writing, he does not have any public social media of his own (although there are plenty of fan pages dedicated to the charming prince). Gabriel focuses on performing royal duties for his family and the citizens of his country through his academic and military career as well as his volunteer efforts. Prince Gabriel may not directly share much of his day-to-day activities with the world, but as he grows older, his royal life certainly warrants a closer look.
Prince Gabriel has a varied education
Prince Gabriel Baudouin of Belgium has earned a well-rounded education fit for a prince. He began his formal education in 2006 when he was first enrolled at a Catholic school, St. John Berchmans College, in Marollen, Brussels. His siblings also attended school at St. John Berchmans College for a time. On their first day of school when they were younger, their mother, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, took a break from her royal duties to walk her children to school.
After completing his education at the Dutch-speaking Roman Catholic school, Prince Gabriel then transferred educational institutions. In September 2019, Gabriel switched not only schools, but neighborhoods and primary languages as well.He began studying at a private school called the International School of Brussels, an English-speaking institution located in Watermael-Boitsfort, Brussels. In 2021, the oldest Belgian prince finished his secondary education and temporarily moved even further away; he left Belgium to attend school in England.
While abroad, Gabriel was enrolled in a program at the National Mathematics and Science College. He completed an A-level math, further mathematics, and physics program at the Warwickshire based school before announcing his decision to enter military school at the Royal Military Academy of Belgium. Gabriel follows in his father, King Philippe's, footsteps, who also completed training at the military academy when he was younger.
He started attending military school in 2022
Starting in 2022, Prince Gabriel of Belgium studied at the aforementioned Royal Military Academy in Brussels as a member of the 162nd Promotion. During his time there, he focused on Social and Military Sciences. The royal military school trains officers in the five components of the Belgian defense: Army, Air Force, Cyber, Navy, Medical.
In August 2024, the royal palace announced that Prince Gabriel would complete an Erasmus program during the next academic year (via The Brussels Times.) The prestigious educational program entails studying for five months at the Saint-Cyr Coëtquidan Military Academy in France. Although the academy is located in France, his studies in geopolitics were taught in English.
Being such a young member of the royal family, the prince only made his first public speech in 2022 (per Royal Central). During a ceremony at the start of the academic year at the royal military university, Gabriel addressed the crowd, and nation, in Dutch. "My colleagues and I are aware of the discipline and efforts that the Royal Military Academy will require from us," the prince said, signaling just how seriously he takes his studies there. After he completes his rigorous training in Belgian defense, Gabriel may earn the opportunity to wear a sash like his parents and other royal families. The purple Belgian royal sash signifies the Order of Leopold I and is a high honor given to those with a record of military, maritime, or civilian excellence.
The prince speaks three languages
Like most royalty, Prince Gabriel of Belgium is fluent in more than just one of the national languages of his country. The western European nation has three official languages: Dutch, French, and German. German is far less prevalent, as French and Dutch are the two languages officially taught at Belgian schools. Meanwhile, Brussels itself, the capital of Belgium where the royal family lives, has just two official languages: French and Dutch. Since Gabriel first attended school in the capital city, it makes sense that he is fluent in both French and Dutch.
The prince of Belgium is also fluent in a third language: English. His lingual fluency is a skill that has already proved useful in his education. The fact that Gabriel speaks English is also certain to be a political and social advantage when meeting royals from other countries, since English is among the most widely spoken languages in the world. Travel and diplomacy are a large part of being a royal in order to promote the country's image and improve global relations. For example, Gabriel's multilingual parents, the king and queen of Belgium, regularly travel abroad. Since taking the throne in 2013, the royal couple have made fifteen official visits to various countries. Wherever Gabriel travels for his royal duties, near or far, he will need to be able to communicate effectively and fluently.
Prince Gabriel may be King Gabriel one day
Prince Gabriel of Belgium may be just a student at the Royal Military Academy of Belgium as of January 2025, but one day he could have the opportunity to rule the entire country. While this is unlikely, it is still a possibility. Of his three siblings, Gabriel is second in line to the throne behind his older sister, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Duchess of Brabant. As one of the future queens of Europe, she conducts herself in a manner befitting a responsible ruler, and her younger brother does as well.
The laws of succession in Belgium were changed in 1991 to a more modern approach to the monarchy. Prior to 1991, Prince Gabriel would have been first in line as heir to the throne. However, the practice of absolute primogeniture is now in place, meaning that the first-born child, regardless of their gender identity, will eventually inherit the throne from the current reigning king and queen. In order for Elisabeth to become queen and replace her parents as rulers, the current King Philippe of Belgium must formally relinquish monarchical authority to his daughter. While it is expected that Princess Elisabeth will one day rule, she may choose to abdicate the position to Gabriel. Although unlikely, if she decided to abdicate at any point in the future, Gabriel would be the one to take over ruling the small European country.
The prince is one of four children
Prince Gabriel Baudouin of Belgium's older sister, Princess Elisabeth, may be the most important sibling politically, since she is first in line to the throne. However, there are a total of four children in the royal family of Belgium. Prince Gabriel has two younger siblings: Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore of Belgium. Prince Emmanuel was born shortly after Gabriel in October 2005. Princess Eleonore, the youngest of the royal children, was born in 2008. Gabriel has set a good example for his younger siblings. During the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, Gabriel volunteered with his brother to talk with isolated elderly people in nursing homes.
Gabriel has his own role model in his oldest sister, Elisabeth. He followed in his older sister's footsteps by getting an education at the military academy, as the Belgian heir apparent previously spent a year training at the military school herself. At the time of writing, she was pursuing a masters degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. All four children, Gabriel included, set an exemplary model for each other as well as for citizens of their country through their ongoing volunteer efforts and by obtaining a good education for themselves.
Prince Gabriel enjoys a variety of sports
Prince Gabriel may be a royal, but he has hobbies like any other young person. The prince has a penchant for hockey, both as a player and a fan. As a child, he went to numerous hockey games with his father. The father-son pair attended the European Hockey Championship together in 2013. Gabriel also played hockey for the Royal Evere White Star Hockey Club for nine years, and the king was in attendance at some games. After suffering injuries during his last season, Gabriel made the decision to quit the hockey club in 2019 in order to focus more on school and his varied responsibilities as a member of the royal family. During the 2024 Olympic games, Gabriel cheered on the Belgian women's hockey team at their match against Argentina alongside his siblings.
Enjoyment of hockey is clearly a bond among the royal Belgian family members, but Gabriel's interest in sports lies beyond just his love of hockey. Prince Gabriel also partakes in tennis and skiing. In March 2014, the royal family even took a ski vacation in Verbier, Switzerland. Verbier is a popular spot where the royal Belgian family previously enjoyed ski days together growing up. They were spotted hitting the slopes there again in 2016. Gabriel, along with his family, also have an interest in sailing. The family previously visited the Mercator sailing ship in 2017, the last in a series of five Belgian training ships that is now a protected monument.
The prince has an impressive volunteering record
When he wasn't participating in sports or outdoor recreation, Prince Gabriel of Belgium often volunteered in his spare time as a youngster. He became a member of the Boy Scouts when he was 8 years old, an organization known for getting involved in various outdoor activities and volunteer efforts. Similar to Scout troops in other countries, the organization aims to teach community organization and leadership skills to its members. After participating as a member of the Boy Scouts of Belgium for years, he eventually became a patrol leader in his troop. Through his position as a patrol leader taking charge of a group of younger Scouts, the prince gained leadership skills that are valuable for anyone to have.
Gabriel's volunteer efforts continued into adulthood. For example, he has volunteered to help people with disabilities in his home country. Additionally, the prince donated his time during the COVID-19 pandemic alongside his siblings. As previously mentioned, Prince Gabriel had numerous conversations with older home-bound citizens and elderly people in nursing homes across the nation, providing emotional support and company during a time that was challenging for many. Also, in 2020, Gabriel and his sister, Princess Eléonore,volunteered for a non-profit organization in the Belgian city of Ghent. There, they helped to organize warehouse supplies to be distributed to citizens in need of basic items. Gabriel's volunteer efforts show his love and dedication to the country he calls home, qualities respected in royal leaders.
He began showing an appreciation for music at a young age
Music makes up a major part of any nation's culture, and Belgium is no exception. The dashing Prince Gabriel of Belgium has endeared himself to many through his very relatable love of music. For example, the prince previously attended the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Music Competition with his family in Brussels in May 2018. While many children may have been bored during the long event, Gabriel and his sister, Princess Elisabeth, seemed to enjoy the musical contest.
Gabriel's love and appreciation of music started at a young age when he decided to partake in learning an instrument himself. He played piano for several years as a child and shares his love of the musical instrument with his older sister. The sibling duo occasionally played the piano as children together. Whether Gabriel is performing in the music room of his home, the royal castle of Laeken, or in more public spaces, he undoubtedly captivates audiences with his musical abilities.
His passion for music appears to be lifelong, with the prince continuing to be spotted at concerts over the years. For example, in December 2021, Gabriel attended the annual Christmas Concert at The Royal Palace in Brussels, a tradition he has celebrated with the rest of the royal family. The prince and his family even attended the rehearsal in years past where they met and talked with the many talented musical performers.
Prince Gabriel was christened in a castle
Being a member of the royal family of any country means that major life celebrations and special occasions occur in some of the most extravagant and historically significant locations throughout the country. Prince Gabriel of Belgium and the rest of the royal family are no exception. Of course, numerous events have occurred at the Royal Palace of Laeken while Gabriel lived there during his childhood. However, other momentous occasions in his life occurred in Ciergnon Castle, the Belgian royal family's summer retreat, including one of his first introductions to his family's religion.
Belgium is a predominantly Catholic country, and so the royal château has a chapel on the grounds for the royal family to conduct religious ceremonies. As members of the Catholic Church, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde had their children baptized as members of the church as well. Two months after Prince Gabriel, their eldest son, was born, he was christened in the chapel at Ciergnon Castle. In the Catholic tradition, Gabriel's godparents were present during the sacred event. Two family members were chosen to be the prince's godparents: his uncle, Count Charles-Henri d'Udekem d'Acoz, and his second cousin, Baroness Maria Cristina von Freyberg-Eisenberg.
The Prince of Belgium renounced his salary
Members of monarchies are often criticized for their partaking in opulent lifestyles when that money could arguably be better put to use by helping regular citizens obtain basic life necessities. Royal family members who take an annual government salary when their position does not require many full-time responsibilities are also often looked down upon, and some abuse this privilege. Prince Gabriel of Belgium's uncle, Prince Laurent, for instance, was at the center of a royal financial scandal in 2016 after being accused of fraud and extortion. While the former King Albert II, Gabriel's grandfather, did not face the same allegations, his annual emolument was a whopping €923,000 in 2024, according to the Belgian monarchy's website.The amount is set for life, and even though Albert abdicated the throne and no longer served his country as king, he did not choose to renounce his yearly salary when he stepped away from his role.
At the time of writing, Gabriel has remained in favor of the country when it comes to his own salary. In a selfless move respected by many, the prince made the decision to refuse the yearly salary allotted to him by the government until he starts working full-time. The heir apparent, Princess Elisabeth, had previously made the decision to renounce her salary as well. Until Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth start working as full-time members of the Belgian Royal Family, they will remain financially independent from the constitutional monarchy, a choice that may seem obvious but has historically not often been made by royal family members.