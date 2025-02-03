Kate Middleton's Powerful Pic For World Cancer Day Has Everyone Talking About The Photographer

Catherine, Princess of Wales has access to the best photographers out there, but for her latest photo she went with a much more local artist. The snapshot was posted to her and husband William, Prince of Wales' official X, formerly known as Twitter, account. "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," the tweet said, signed by the letter C. Following that was the camera emoji that gave credit to none other than Prince Louis of Wales, aka Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child.

Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay 📸 Prince Louis pic.twitter.com/fcAo39ntWs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 3, 2025

The tweet was posted in honor of World Cancer Day, an illness Middleton is currently in remission for, but people online couldn't stop gushing over Middleton using her 6-year-old son to snap the photos. "Prince Louis has a remarkable photographer's eye — a true gift in someone so young!" wrote one person. "Oh my goodness. Beautiful quote and photo. Thank you. Hi Prince Louis from a fellow photographer. Awesome job on the photo!" tweeted another. A third person noted how great it was that the royal family always credits the photographer, no matter who took the snapshot.

Louis is a natural scene-stealer, like when he won audiences over during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 by making silly faces and wearing his emotions on his sleeves — both actions that probably go against the etiquette training all royal children have to take as part of the insane rules they must follow. But, hey, he was only four at the time.