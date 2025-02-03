Kate Middleton's Powerful Pic For World Cancer Day Has Everyone Talking About The Photographer
Catherine, Princess of Wales has access to the best photographers out there, but for her latest photo she went with a much more local artist. The snapshot was posted to her and husband William, Prince of Wales' official X, formerly known as Twitter, account. "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," the tweet said, signed by the letter C. Following that was the camera emoji that gave credit to none other than Prince Louis of Wales, aka Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child.
Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay
📸 Prince Louis pic.twitter.com/fcAo39ntWs
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 3, 2025
The tweet was posted in honor of World Cancer Day, an illness Middleton is currently in remission for, but people online couldn't stop gushing over Middleton using her 6-year-old son to snap the photos. "Prince Louis has a remarkable photographer's eye — a true gift in someone so young!" wrote one person. "Oh my goodness. Beautiful quote and photo. Thank you. Hi Prince Louis from a fellow photographer. Awesome job on the photo!" tweeted another. A third person noted how great it was that the royal family always credits the photographer, no matter who took the snapshot.
Louis is a natural scene-stealer, like when he won audiences over during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 by making silly faces and wearing his emotions on his sleeves — both actions that probably go against the etiquette training all royal children have to take as part of the insane rules they must follow. But, hey, he was only four at the time.
Prince Louis has always stolen the spotlight from his mom
Though audiences rarely see Prince Louis of Wales in public with the family, there are special moments when Louis gets to shine. Besides the Platinum Jubilee, Louis was the talk of the town during the 2023 Trooping the Colour, stealing the show yet again with his energetic and expressive personality.
Fans also got to see the young prince in a video posted to Instagram in September 2024 of Middleton announcing she had finished her cancer treatment. Louis was seen walking in front of his family, leading the way on their hike. He was called "Lou Bugs" by his mom, which is the cutest royal child nickname.
Though the focus of the X post was to highlight the importance of cancer treatment and visibility for World Cancer Day, Louis once again yanked the spotlight directly onto his face in the most precious way. He didn't even have to physically be present to garner national attention this time. He may be the fifth royal in line to the throne, but he's already a king in the internet's eyes.