The Most Tragic Details Hallmark Star Bethany Joy Lenz Has Revealed About Her Time In A Cult

Bethany Joy Lenz may currently be known for spreading Christmas magic on the Hallmark channel, starring in films like "The Christmas Secret" and "Five Star Christmas," and before that for her captivating portrayal of Haley James Scott on the smash hit television show "One Tree Hill," but since the release of her memoir "Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show," she's been making headlines for something else entirely. As it turns out, the popular actress spent a decade as a member of a religious cult that she refers to as The Big House Family, and she's finally ready to talk candidly about her experience –- the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Surprisingly, Lenz is not the first well-known CW actress to find herself caught up in a cult. Allison Mack of "Smallville" sent Twitter into a tizzy when she reported for prison in 2023 due to pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy in a case associated with a cult known as NXIVM. Mack surrendered herself to authorities and is currently serving a three-year stint after being charged with crimes that included sex trafficking, forced labor, and wire fraud.

While Lenz's story may seem far less sinister, the Hallmark leading lady has been very clear about the tragic impact that her involvement with The Big House Family has had on her life. The "Royal Matchmaker" star is putting the shame she feels over her involvement with the organization to rest and hoping that coming forward with her experience will help others from suffering a similar fate. Read on to learn how 10 years with the cult impacted every aspect of the actor's well-being, from her familial and romantic relationships to her personal finances.

