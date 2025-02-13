Tragic Details About Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael's Relationship

Amanda Bynes' dramatic transformation includes a love story with Paul Michael that was anything but "What A Girl Wants." The former Nickelodeon star and her ex-fiancé had an extremely rocky romance that ended when they broke up for good around March 2023. However, that was far from the only time these two called things off.

Bynes and Michael had previously split in July 2022, just two weeks after a source told E! News they'd ended their engagement but not their relationship. "[They] are together working through the tough times," an insider claimed. Two years earlier, in March 2020, Michael announced their first breakup a mere three weeks after they confirmed their engagement. "I love her though, she's my best friend," he told In Touch, though the two appeared to be back together just one day later. However, their rollercoaster on/off status updates weren't the only tragic part of Bynes and Michael's defunct romance, as they also faced everything from potential baby loss to Bynes' family suggesting she was unable to consent to marriage.

