Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Reaction To Elon Musk Time Cover Is Darker Than It Looks

Time Magazine has ruffled some feathers with its latest cover. The image depicts a figure sitting in the Oval Office at the desk of the president. But it's not Donald Trump behind the desk: it's none other than Elon Musk. Musk's heavy involvement with the government has drawn criticism, and many are asking who is really in control: Trump or Musk? The Time cover addresses the power struggle and questions Trump's authority by rubbing salt in the wound of his biggest insecurity.

During a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, Trump was questioned by reporters about the cover. When asked if he had a reaction, Trump simply replied, "No." A few seconds later, Trump quipped, "Is Time Magazine still in business? I didn't even know that."

BREAKING: Donald Trump was just completely humiliated by reporters asking if he is upset that Elon Musk was sitting behind his desk in the latest Time Magazine cover. Trump would hate it if you made this go viral. pic.twitter.com/pLTdNeqPqI — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 7, 2025

The List exclusively spoke with Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavior analyst, and Brown shared with us that Trump was certainly feeling more than he led on with his brief response. "What we're seeing from Trump is contempt and disappointment. His mouth goes momentarily crooked — that's the contempt — and he pulls that same corner back. That's disappointment," Brown explained. She added that Trump, "covers up those emotions with an insult," which is a standard practice for the President who often can't hold back his insecurities when insulted. Surprisingly, Brown assured The List that Trump exhibited "no body language that indicates jealousy" against Musk.

