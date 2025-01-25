Body Language Expert Tells Us Sign Gavin Newsom Won't Yield To Donald Trump's Power Grab

Although Gavin Newsom turned Donald Trump's 'yank-and-grab' into a tug-of-war, parts of their exchange were actually friendlier than some might expect. However, there were some moments when the pair seemed a bit too friendly. Behavior analyst Traci Brown highlighted how they exchanged a brief hug when they first came into contact, which was an unusual greeting between two men constantly at odds. 'SO they may have a closer relationship than they let on in their public fighting," Brown theorized. "What's interesting is that both of them do EXACTLY the same thing with the shoulder taps. So we know they're thinking of themselves as a team." Additionally, they sent mixed signals when they tapped each other on their upper arm. "It can be a sign of control; it can be a sign of connection," she added.

Whatever the case, Newsom and Trump may not have been on common ground for long. Trump tightened his lip during his conversation with Newsom, which Brown felt "can say silent disagreement." However, the body language expert also noted, "BUT he does this as he looks away. So it may be something that he sees behind Newsom, or it could be about what he's saying."

Eventually, however, Newsom's body language might've indicated that he slightly deferred to the president's lead. "And then at the end of this exchange, we see Newsom go into a more submissive position with his hands folded and his eyebrows up. So he backed down a bit," Brown said. Still, Newsom's subtle display of strength to Trump spoke volumes about someone who might also plan on running for president sometime in the future.

