Rumors About Prince Albert And Princess's Charlene That The Couple Couldn't Escape

When it comes to royal controversy, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco can't seem to catch a break. For years, the couple has been plagued by a seemingly endless barrage of rumors and questions about the state of their marriage. Albert, the son of Prince Rainier III and film legend Grace Kelly, was already a controversial figure prior to meeting Charlene. In his younger years, Albert was dubbed the "playboy prince" thanks to his complicated dating history. The Prince of Monaco's romantic exploits have produced two love children: Jazmin Grimaldi, who was born in 1992, and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, who came along in 2003.

After tying the knot in 2011, Albert and Charlene found themselves at the center of a media storm. Tabloids honed in on the fact that Albert is 20 years older than Charlene, and critics speculated that their marriage was a sham. However, despite the naysayers, the royals continue to insist that their relationship is happy and secure. In 2014, the pair welcomed twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Speaking to a French media outlet, Charlene declared her unconditional support for Albert. "When my husband has problems, he tells me about it," the princess stated (via The Times). "I often tell him, 'No matter what, I'm a thousand per cent behind you. I'll stand by you whatever you do, in good times or in bad.'" Still, critics have claimed that Charlene and Albert are trying to cover up the truth about their relationship, which may be a lot messier than it seems.

